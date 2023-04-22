The county Department of Public Works says in a news release that the threat of flooding in the county from rapid snowmelt primarily poses a flood threat on the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, but several creeks and washes also can be at significant risk of flooding.

Carrie Gudorf, the department’s regulatory programs manager, said people should be sure to buy flood insurance this year if they feel their property is at a flood risk, and to do it immediately, as it takes 30 days to go into effect.