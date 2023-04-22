Mesa County is getting sandbags ready to protect bridges. Sandbags and the sand to fill them are being made available for the public to pick up at the county’s road and bridge facilities in Collbran and on Coffman Road in Whitewater, though people probably must fill their own bags.
The Colorado River, pictured here flowing under the 29 Road bridge, is already starting to rise.
Scott Crabtree
The Colorado River, seen here flowing under the 29 Road bridge, is already starting to rise.
Scott Crabtree
The Colorado River, pictured here flowing near the 29 Road bridge, is already starting to rise.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Road and Bridge Sand and Bags supply
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Mesa County is getting sandbags ready to protect bridges. Sandbags and the sand to fill them are being made available for the public to pick up at the county’s road and bridge facilities in Collbran and on Coffman Road in Whitewater, though people probably must fill their own bags.
The county Department of Public Works says in a news release that the threat of flooding in the county from rapid snowmelt primarily poses a flood threat on the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, but several creeks and washes also can be at significant risk of flooding.
Carrie Gudorf, the department’s regulatory programs manager, said people should be sure to buy flood insurance this year if they feel their property is at a flood risk, and to do it immediately, as it takes 30 days to go into effect.
Colorado’s snowpack on Friday was at 133% of median for that date, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Snowpack is at 143% of normal in the Yampa/White river basins, 123% in the upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado, 159% in the Gunnison River Basin and 184% in the combined San Juan/Dolores/San Miguel/Animas basins.
Snowpack at three measurement sites on Grand Mesa ranges from 137% to 238% of normal. The Columbine Pass site on the Uncompahgre Plateau is holding four times the normal amount of snow for this time in April.
Gudorf said what promises to be a great year for replenishing reservoirs also brings the increased flood risk.
Flooding already has occurred in places such as Dolores, Montrose County and Hayden in Routt County. Delta County and the city of Delta have been making preparations for high waters on waterways including the Gunnison and Uncompahgre rivers, through measures ranging from checking and cleaning culverts and storm drains to involving Delta Correctional Center inmates in filling sandbags for use around the county.
Gudorf said anywhere from Palisade to Fruita along the Colorado River has potential for flooding in lower-lying areas.
“Especially as we get increased temperatures, if it warms up really, really fast I think we’re going to have a potential for really bad flooding this spring,” she said.
Among other areas she is concerned about are Plateau Creek, and the Dolores River in Gateway. She said drainages in the Redlands area also may be susceptible to high waters from snow melting at higher elevations.
Gudorf said the county Road and Bridge Department is getting sandbags ready to protect bridges, and sandbags and the sand to fill them are being made available for the public to pick up at Road and Bridge’s facilities in Collbran and on Coffman Road in Whitewater, though people probably will need to fill their own bags.
Gudorf said regular homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. People can ask for flood insurance through their insurance company or obtain it through the National Flood Insurance Program, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gudorf said the county participates in a Community Rating System program and, based on its rating, people can locally obtain flood insurance through the federal program at a 15% discount.
Gudorf also can do site visits for people who are concerned about the potential for flooding at their properties and want advice on protecting properties. She can be reached at carrie.gudorf@mesacounty.us or 970-244-1811.
Gudorf said that when temperatures started warming up quickly a while back she got nervous about rapidly increasing runoff, but the cooldown that followed gave her some hope for a slow but steady runoff season. But she said a lot of snowmelt needs to come off Grand Mesa. Another concerning factor is a recent windstorm that deposited dust on a lot of Colorado’s mountains, which can accelerate snowmelt as the dark dust absorbs heat from the sun.
“We don’t want to scare people but we also want to make sure people know that there are resources available and we want to make sure everyone is protected from flooding and safe,” she said.