The bad news regarding the recent COVID-19 surge in Mesa County is that hospitalizations are on the uptick.
The good news: admissions still haven’t approached the levels that were seen in local hospitals in early December.
According to the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 60 hospitalized with the coronavirus, 48 of whom are Mesa County residents. Around 85% of the recent hospitalizations are categorized as unvaccinated.
“Over the last seven days, we’re seeing, on average, about three admissions per day of patients with COVID-19; that was down to about an average of two admissions per day at the beginning of the month, so there is a slight uptick in that, but overall, it’s down from where we were in the first part of December,” said MCPH spokesperson Amanda Mayle. “In those numbers, it was an average of five COVID-19 admissions per day, so we’re keeping a keen eye on that metric. We know hospitalizations lag behind cases, so we’re watching it closely.”
The past week was a big one for new COVID-19 cases, including setting the daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Friday’s count added 335 new positive COVID-19 cases and the one-week positivity rate climbed to 17.9%. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 482 Mesa County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, a rate of about one death for every 324 residents.
As of Jan. 13, the county’s COVID dashboard stated that 90% of hospital beds, 72% of staffed ICU beds and 48% of ventilators were in use in Mesa County hospitals.
“We typically see that, with an increase in cases, we do see an increase in hospitalizations, but that does lag behind a little bit,” Mayle said.
Hospital capacity is reported daily by individual facilities to the statewide database EMResource, which has been in place since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. MCPH draws its data from EMResource.
Mayle said that situational changes in hospitalizations can happen so frequently that the information is difficult to constantly update on the dashboard.
She also acknowledged that not all COVID-19 hospitalizations are the result of the coronavirus itself, but that all are considered COVID-19 hospitalizations because of the protocols necessary of providing care for patients carrying the virus.
“With cases so widespread in Mesa County right now, it’s possible that COVID-19 patients are hospitalized for other reasons,” Mayle said. “They’re not coming in because they’re extremely sick due to COVID-19, but because of other things, so the metric that we really look at to give ourselves the best picture of hospital capacity in that sense is ICU bed utilization.
“So patients who are admitted for other reasons and have COVID-19 still present a different challenge in ensuring safety in hospitals, there’s different protocols that have to be put into place, but we aren’t seeing full-level ICU capacity for that high care for these patients right now.”
‘STRAIN ON THE SYSTEM’
In Mesa County Valley School District 51, many staff members are at home because they have COVID-19. The district has been especially short-staffed since school resumed for the semester, partially the result of holiday-season spread.
On Jan. 7, 133 district staff members were out with positive cases.
As of Thursday, that number had decreased substantially, but there were 63 staff members out, still a daunting figure for a district that’s faced a shortage of substitute teachers since before a pandemic that only worsened the situation.
Additionally, District Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill said that other wintertime illnesses are also keeping staff members at home, such as the flu or a cold, so the staff positivity rate for COVID-19 doesn’t tell the whole story about how many teachers are out of their classrooms.
“We definitely have staff out right now, so we’ve been working really hard to try to figure out how to cover classes,” Hill said. “We’ve got central office staff going in to cover classes in buildings. We’ve been trying to have all hands on deck to keep the buildings open to in-person learning.”
“Our teachers and our principals and all of our school staff and our central office staff have done a really good job to keep the buildings in-person by trying to fill in wherever we can,” he continued. “There’s definitely a strain on the system.”
The following schools currently have a student positivity rate above 2%: Central High School (2.1%), Chipeta Elementary School (2.5%), Fruita Middle School (3.6%), Fruitvale Elementary School (2.3%), New Emerson School at Columbus (3.6%), Redlands Middle School (2.9%), Shelledy Elementary School (2.1%), Tope Elementary School (2.8%) and Wingate Elementary School (2.2%).