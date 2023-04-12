Thanks to a delay in refilling Highline Lake, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to chemically treat the lake a third time, one more than planned, in an effort to kill off invasive mussels there.
The agency is battling an infestation of zebra mussels at the popular local boating destination at Highline Lake State Park. Following the discovery of one adult zebra mussel there in September, and more in October, Parks and Wildlife designated the lake as infested, the first time it ever has done that for invasive zebra or quagga mussels for a body of water in the state.
Using boat inspection and decontamination measures, the agency long has sought to prevent such infestations in the state. The mussels reproduce quickly and attach in large numbers to boats, clog pipes and pumps and other infrastructure, and cause ecological impacts as they filter out and eat plankton.
The agency is hoping that its use of an EPA-approved, copper-based molluscicide that has shown promising results outside Colorado might help kill off the mussels. It can be effective when present in water at low concentrations over a long time, limiting toxicity to fish.
Parks and Wildlife initially planned to treat Highline twice, a few weeks apart, once the ice was off the lake. It also had lowered the reservoir level to reduce how much of the molluscicide would have to be applied and to try to expose many of the mussels above the water line to kill them off via freezing and drying conditions.
The wet winter and spring created the opportunity for another treatment. Highline gets its water from the Government Highline Canal, meaning that once water began flowing in the canal for irrigation season the reservoir would fill and dilute the molluscicide, ending its effectiveness. But all the wet weather was causing some delays in work on lining projects by the Grand Valley Water Users Association on the canal, and also was leaving fields too wet for farmers to do much work on them or need irrigation water yet. As a result, the association delayed the startup of flows into the canal to let it finish the lining work and also help accommodate further chemical treatment at Highline by Parks and Wildlife while water levels remained low.
Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said crews applied less of the treatment to the lake the third time.
“It was really just to keep that copper level to where we wanted and need it to be since we were not turning the water on right away,” she said.
It’s too soon to know whether the prolonged chemical treatment and lowering of the reservoir have been sufficient to eradicate the mussels. But Gonzales said personnel have not found any more adult mussels, “so that’s a positive sign.”
“We are staying positive that this is going to work. Obviously, we can’t know for sure. Only time will tell,” she said.
Parks and Wildlife says the treatment doesn’t pose any health threat to people eating fish from the lake this summer.
Even if no more evidence of the mussels being at Highline is found, the reservoir will continue to be considered to be infested until five years have passed without further signs of an infestation. During this time, boats will be subject to inspection and decontamination procedures when leaving the reservoir to try to prevent mussels from being transported to other water bodies. Even before the mussels were found, boats already were subject to inspection and possible decontamination before entering the lake.
Gonzales said Parks and Wildlife this year will have a decontamination station at the boat ramp at Highline to make things easier for boaters, who otherwise have to drive their boat to another area at Highline to get to the existing decontamination station.
Even so, getting boats onto and off of the lake will be slower at Highline than had been the case before mussels were found, and Parks and Wildlife is asking boaters to be prepared for that and to be patient. Gonzales said the agency is hoping the lake will be open for boating by mid-May, and maybe sooner depending on how quickly it refills. Normally boating begins there around March 1.
Gonzales said Highline plans to continue this year with its Wakeless Wednesdays program. Under that program, motorized boats aren’t allowed on Wednesdays to go at speeds that create a wake, to better facilitate activities such as sailing, kayaking and canoeing.
Gonzales said that while boats such as paddleboards, canoes and kayaks are exempt from decontamination requirements, Parks and Wildlife is asking people to get such watercraft decontaminated as well when leaving Highline to help prevent the spread of the mussels.
The situation at Highline could cause more people to decide to do some of their boating elsewhere this year. That creates some concern at Parks and Wildlife about an increased mussels threat to other reservoirs resulting from boats coming from Highline, as well as from other reservoirs already infested with invasive mussels, such as Lake Powell.
As a result, at Rifle Gap State Park in Garfield County, a one-way spike strip will be in place when the boating season starts this year so that vehicles can continue removing boats from the reservoir there once daily boat inspection hours have ended, but can’t bring in boats after-hours.
Gonzales said such a strip already is in place at Vega State Park, and one will be installed next year in Garfield County at the reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park. For this year at Harvey Gap, a gate will be closed at the boat ramp during non-inspection hours.
Vehicles will continue to be able to leave the parking lot after-hours but people will have to come back the next day to pick up their boats after the gate opens, Gonzales said.
She said boating hasn’t started at the reservoirs at Harvey Gap and Rifle Gap due to lingering ice on them.