Thanks to a delay in refilling Highline Lake, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to chemically treat the lake a third time, one more than planned, in an effort to kill off invasive mussels there.

The agency is battling an infestation of zebra mussels at the popular local boating destination at Highline Lake State Park. Following the discovery of one adult zebra mussel there in September, and more in October, Parks and Wildlife designated the lake as infested, the first time it ever has done that for invasive zebra or quagga mussels for a body of water in the state.