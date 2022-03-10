Coloradans next year will have the chance to buy an annual state park pass at a price well below half the current price when they register their motor vehicle, under a decision Wednesday by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.
The commission voted in favor of offering the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for $29, compared to $80 for the current annual pass, unanimously approving the price recommended by Parks and Wildlife staff despite concerns some commission members had raised about it further contributing to crowding at parks.
Agency staff are counting on the increased revenue from the cheaper passes creating a net overall increase in parks funding, helping in managing visitation and dealing with the increased visitation that's already occurring at some park sites, including Highline Lake State Park in Mesa County.
"Highline Lake has dealt with capacity issues pretty much since the inception" of the park in 1967, the park's manager, Alan Martinez, told the commission Wednesday.
But he said the park has been able to invest in upgrades over the years such as more parking, and Parks and Wildlife's purchase of 178 acres just west of the reservoir will allow it to add more parking, along with additional day use, camping and other amenities to further boost capacity. He voiced the hope that the increased revenue from the new pass will help it further in terms of adding staffing and covering operating expenses as visitation continues to grow.
Legislation passed last year required the creation of the new pass program, at a price that's no more than half the current $80 annual pass for one vehicle. Some Parks and Wildlife commissioners during a previous meeting felt that the $29 price recommended by staff was too low and discounted the value of the state's parks. Commissioner Charles Garcia on Wednesday continued to push for a higher price, worrying that Parks and Wildlife already is turning some people away when parks are at capacity, and that a lower price will just result in more people buying passes only to find they can't get into parks.
"That's not customer satisfaction where I come from," he said.
But agency staff point to the anticipated increase in revenues that the pass program will provide parks to deal with capacity issues and operating expenses.
Katie Lanter, the agency’s policy and planning supervisor, said that in 2020, there were 19.5 million visits to parks and the agency brought in about $23 million in parks revenue.
Surveys by a consultant testing the public's willingness to buy passes at various price points suggested that a $29 pass could result in annual visitation of 23 million to 28 million, and annual revenues of $30 million to $59 million.
Under the enabling legislation, the first $32.5 million in annual funding under the program would go to park maintenance. The next $2.5 million would support search-and-rescue programs in the state, and the next $1 million after that would support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Annual revenues above $36 million would be evenly split between wildlife and parks purposes.
Parks and Wildlife staff view the program as an opportunity for people to invest in outdoor recreation amenities and conservation programs, even if they don't end up visiting state parks much.
Dan Gibbs, the state Department of Natural Resources executive director, said the big issue with the new pass is people getting outdoors, and it's important that the price isn't a deterrent to them doing that, which is why he feels $29 is the right amount.
"I think it is easier to go up (in price) and harder to go back down, but you know, this is a starting point," he said.
Agency staff plan to re-evaluate the price as needed depending on the early results of the new pass program in terms of revenues and visitation impacts.
The new pass will be offered starting with January 2023 vehicle registrations.
“I’m thrilled that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will help save Coloradans even more money and help people experience our world class state parks system and great outdoors," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.