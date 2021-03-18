The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a new pass people can buy in lieu of a hunting or fishing license for accessing state wildlife areas.
The new program allows people to pay $46.48 for an annual state wildlife area pass, or $9 for a one-day pass.
CPW hopes to begin offering the new pass option by May 1.
It was created in response to concerns after the agency last summer began limiting access to state wildlife areas and state trust lands to people with a hunting or fishing license.
CPW implemented the requirement because state wildlife areas were purchased using hunting and fishing dollars to conserve wildlife habitat and provide wildlife-related recreation, but a growing number of people who don’t hunt or fish were using the lands for free and causing impacts.
However, the new requirement raised concerns among some recreationists in part due to the cost, but also because it meant that people who may not support hunting or fishing had to buy a hunting or fishing license to access the properties.
The requirement has had impacts locally, including by affecting Colorado River boaters putting in at the popular Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area.
The new requirement will allow one-day access to such areas for the $7.50 price of a state wildlife area pass, and a $1.50 surcharge for a wildlife management public education fund.
Previously the cheapest option for access for Colorado residents was to buy a one-day fishing or small game license costing more than $14, including surcharges.
The one-day and annual wildlife-area passes are based on recommendations by a working group of CPW staff and outside stakeholders.
The group wanted the one-day rate to be in line with the daily access rate for state parks, and the annual rate to be similar to the cost of an annual price for a hunting or fishing license, including surcharges.
The annual wildlife area pass includes a $34.58 base rate, the $1.50 wildlife management education fee, and a $10.40 Colorado habitat stamp fee.
CPW had been considering having the new pass program apply to state trust lands as well, but the proposal approved by the commission doesn’t do that because hunting is the only authorized activity on the vast majority of trust lands leased by the CPW from the State Land Board.
Those lands will remain accessible with a valid hunting or fishing license.
The new pass requirement applies to people 16 and older, whereas the requirement initially imposed last summer applied to those 18 and over.
However, a youth annual pass will be offered for $8.57, plus the $1.50 wildlife management education fee, for those ages 16 and 17.
The same annual pass rate will be available to people 65 and over, and for those qualifying as low-income.
The new pass program rates don’t distinguish between people living in or outside Colorado. They also are subject to annual adjustment based on inflation.
CPW Commissioner Jay Tutchton praised the work group’s efforts coming up with its proposal.
“You guys did a very good job of fixing something that was identified as a problem in short order and I really appreciate it,” he said.
Julie Mach, conservation director of the Colorado Mountain Club, was part of the work group, but said her organization didn’t ultimately support the proposal before commissioners Wednesday.
She said a survey CMC did of 541 people found that 68% supported a maximum annual pass price of $30, and she told the commission that when it comes to how many people will buy a pass, “I think you would see a higher participation rate with a lower pass price.”
“That’s disheartening that they’re not willing to pay a very minimum premium for access,” Commissioner Betsy Blecha responded.
Mach had suggested that the habitat stamp fee be made optional for the annual wildlife-area passes.
She also previously had unsuccessfully sought a temporary exemption for a pass or license requirement for about 30 sites — such as ones with community trails going through them or with boating access complications, as at Loma — due to CPW’s plans to take a more site-specific look at issues regarding recreation use of wildlife areas. That review potentially could lead to some areas being managed in some other capacity than as wildlife areas, including possibly as state parks.