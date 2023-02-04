Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials placed GPS collars on two wolves in the North Park area on Feb. 2. CPW’s team was doing wolf capture and collaring work in conjunction with elk and moose capture efforts for ongoing research studies in the area. The wolves were shot with a tranquilizer dart from the helicopter.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife photos
Male wolf 2101 has a gray coat and is in the foreground on the right. Male wolf 2301 has a black coat and is in the background on the left.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to place GPS tracking collars on two gray wolves in North Park on Thursday, the same day U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, introduced legislation seeking to end federal protections for the species.
Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that it placed the collars on two male wolves. One, which is gray-coated, was first caught and collared in 2021, and the second is thought to be one of six pups he and a mate produced in 2021. The younger wolf has a black coat.
The older wolf was fitted with a new collar because his original one was damaged and failed.
“Wolves are rough on collars and that’s to be expected that in time collars will fail,” Eric Odell, Parks and Wildlife’s species conservation program manager and part of this week’s capture team, said in the news release.
Parks and Wildlife caught the wolves in an area where the public had been reporting wolf sightings in recent weeks. A contractor for the agency darted the animals with tranquilizers from a helicopter so they could be collared.
“Both animals were given a health exam during the collaring process and appear to be in good health,” Odell said in the release.
The North Park pack was established as a result of natural migration of wolves into the state, resulting in the first wolf litter born in the wild in Colorado in some 80 years. Parks and Wildlife is working to reintroduce wolves starting by the end of this year as required in a 2020 ballot measure approved by Colorado voters.
The North Park wolves have posed challenges for landowners and Parks and Wildlife due to attacks on livestock and dogs. Last year, three uncollared wolves that Parks and Wildlife officials think may have been part of the pack were killed across the state line in Wyoming.
Discussion of a draft wolf reintroduction and management plan being considered by Parks and Wildlife has focused in part on collaring of wolves as a means of monitoring them, in part to help fend off conflicts involving wolves and livestock. The draft plan says that all wolves that are reintroduced will be equipped with GPS collars that also have VHF radiotelemetry capability. As packs establish, Parks and Wildlife intends to collar at least one member of each pack with an emphasis on breeding adults.
According to the plan, under the first two phases of wolf restoration “the number of wolves collared will be determined by budgetary or logistical constraints and wolf health/safety. As the wolf population grows, it will not be possible to have a collar on every wolf. Our monitoring goal is to maintain two functional collars in each pack, although this may not be possible in all scenarios.
“... While not all packs will be expected to have collared wolves, managers will consider the proximity to livestock and history of wolf-livestock conflict when prioritizing collaring efforts,” the plan says.
At the agency’s December meeting introducing the draft plan, Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Marie Haskett said monitoring is hugely important to the plan and the agency will have to be good at it in order to have the public’s trust.
“Wolves are not going to be easy to actually observe without collars,” she said, while also voicing concern about the problems the agency has experienced with collars.
Parks and Wildlife said in its release that collars provide valuable information, but also only provide a snapshot and aren’t monitored in real time.
“The primary tools used by wildlife officers are field observations of physical evidence such as wolf prints and scat during field investigations to verify the presence of wolves on the landscape,” it said in its release.
On Thursday, Boebert’s office said in a news release that she and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin, led 22 members of Congress in introducing a bill to protect farmers and ranchers by removing the gray wolf from the federal Endangered Species List. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., is among the cosponsors of the bill, which has support from groups including the Colorado Livestock Association and Colorado Woolgrowers Association.
The measure would require the Interior secretary to reissue a 2020 final rule delisting the gray wolf in the Lower 48 states. It also would specify that the reissued rule isn’t subject to judicial review. Last year, a federal judge struck down the 2020 rule and restored Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf in the Lower 48 states, except in the Northern Rockies, where Congress removed protections for wolves in 2011.
Parks and Wildlife is currently working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in pursuit of a federal rule that would let the state bring in wolves and manage them with some flexibility despite their federal protections. The draft wolf plan calls for allowing killing of wolves if necessary in certain instances, such to reduced depredation on livestock.
Boebert said in the release, “The gray wolf is fully recovered, should remain delisted in the lower 48 states, and states should determine how to manage their local gray wolf populations. For too long, farmers and ranchers have been powerless to defend their livestock from gray wolf attacks.”
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White, with the Northern District of California, had ruled that the Fish and Wildlife Service had improperly relied on the recovery of wolf populations in the Great Lakes region and Northern Rocky Mountains to conclude that wolves across the Lower 48 states no longer qualify for federal protection.