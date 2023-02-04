Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to place GPS tracking collars on two gray wolves in North Park on Thursday, the same day U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, introduced legislation seeking to end federal protections for the species.

Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that it placed the collars on two male wolves. One, which is gray-coated, was first caught and collared in 2021, and the second is thought to be one of six pups he and a mate produced in 2021. The younger wolf has a black coat.