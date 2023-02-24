Wolf hunting closed (copy)

Special to the Sentinel

Because of their protected status, federal penalties apply to anyone who intentionally harms or kills gray wolves.

A controversial “Phase 4” is no more in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft plan to restore and manage gray wolves in the state.

The Parks and Wildlife commission this week gave direction to agency staff to reword the draft plan so it no longer includes a reference to a fourth phase of wolf management under which gray wolves potentially could be reclassified as a game species, which would mean recreational hunting of them could be allowed.