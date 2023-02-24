A controversial “Phase 4” is no more in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft plan to restore and manage gray wolves in the state.
The Parks and Wildlife commission this week gave direction to agency staff to reword the draft plan so it no longer includes a reference to a fourth phase of wolf management under which gray wolves potentially could be reclassified as a game species, which would mean recreational hunting of them could be allowed.
The change addresses what has been a sore point in the draft plan. Many wolf restoration advocates note that Proposition 114, the 2020 ballot measure that state voters approved requiring wolves to be reintroduced in Colorado starting by the end of this year, defines the gray wolf as a nongame species. They say voters didn’t support bringing back wolves with the idea that they would one day be hunted.
The draft plan, released in December, outlines how the wolves would be reintroduced and then managed by the state in phases under which the species would first remain listed by the state as endangered, then be listed as threatened, and then delisted and designated a nongame species, as its numbers grow.
The original draft plan then referred to a fourth phase under which “the wolf may potentially be classified as a game species in the future.”
“Regulated public harvest of wolves by hunting during designated seasons is one tool that may help CPW manage wolf numbers and (help with) social acceptance of wolves upon delisting and reclassification as a game species,” the plan said.
Commissioners, meeting on the Front Range this week, directed the staff to get rid of that language in the draft plan, as it prepares to give final approval to a wolf plan in May.
They instead agreed to language neither mentioning nor specifically ruling out the possibility of game-species status being considered for wolves at some point. The new language says in part that long-term management of wolves may at some point need to be considered further than what is outlined in the plan, only after wolves are no longer listed as threatened or endangered by the state. The language says future management “will be guided by the best available biological and social science data provided by CPW,” but alludes to the hunting issue only in that it says the plan “takes no position as to whether the Parks and Wildlife Commission has the statutory authority to reclassify wolves as a game species.”
Some people, including CPW Commissioner Jay Tutchton, who is an attorney, contend that the state Legislature could change the voter-approved statutory language to redefine the gray wolf as a game species, but the commission can’t. He told the commission this week that it should be honest with the public on that point.
“If you want to change the statute we’re not your huckleberry. You need to go to the legislature,” he said.
Jake Matter, a state assistant attorney general, had recommended to the commission the addition of the language saying the plan takes no position on the legal question.
Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians, applauded the language change.
“The removal of language hinting at a potential future trophy hunt honors the intent of the voters of Colorado (who) were very clear: the gray wolf is to be restored to Colorado, not hunted and trapped as a repeat of a dark history,” she said in a news release.
Some commissioners had hoped to keep language specifically referring to the possibility of game-species status down the road. Commissioner Duke Phillips told fellow commissioners this week that all wildlife, wolves included, need to be managed, and hunting someday could be an important tool in managing growing wolf numbers in the state.
“Biologically they might thrive but socially we might get to a number where it’s just too many,” Phillips said.
But some commissioners, including Tutchton, were uncomfortable including language suggesting a possible game-species designation for wolves at some point, unless other options such as leaving it a nongame species were mentioned as well. Some commissioners also were uncomfortable with the original language suggesting hunting might contribute to social acceptance of wolves, something Tutchton said he doesn’t necessarily agree would be the case.