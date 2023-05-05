The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission this week approved sharp cutbacks in big-game hunting licenses for this fall in far-northwestern Colorado in response to severe die-offs in herds due to the severe winter.
The commission agreed to a reduction of some 25,000 limited deer, elk and pronghorn licenses for what the agency says are the largest and most productive herds in the state.
The license cuts, which Parks and Wildlife says are unprecedented in size, are supported by hunting and outfitting interests. Jennifer Burbey with the Colorado Outfitters Association told the commission that some of the association’s members in northwest Colorado already have reported that they have voluntarily canceled and rescheduled their services and hunts in response to the winter kill.
Travis Flaharty, a northwest Colorado outfitter, called the losses suffered by herds tragic and catastrophic. He said that the cuts in licenses will affect many people and businesses, including his.
“But quite frankly they’re necessary to protect our valuable wildlife resources and give them the chance to bounce back quickly, which I think they will,” he said.
Parks and Wildlife staff say that while winter was more severe than normal across the Western Slope, the severity was historic from Rangely to Steamboat Springs and the Wyoming state line. Snow was deep and persistent, including in lower-elevation areas, sometimes crusting over and making it even harder for animals to reach forage. Animals also have congregated in above-normal numbers along highways, resulting in more being hit by vehicles, and an above-normal number of animals also are dying as a result of being ensnared while trying to cross fences.
The reductions approved by the commission apply to limited licenses obtained through a draw process. The commission agreed to a recommendation by Commissioner Marie Haskett, an outfitter in the Meeker area, to cut some either-sex limited elk licenses for archery and muzzleloader seasons for the Bears Ears herd north of Craig by 25% more than staff had recommended.
Andy Holland, the state’s big game manager, told the commission that elk survival in that herd was extremely low, “lower quite honestly than any of us ever thought we would see with elk.”
Haskett told fellow commissioners, “No one expected this winter to go on this long and unfortunately we are not done with mortality.”
At Haskett’s recommendation, the commission also agreed to shorten, to five days apiece, the second and third rifle seasons for over-the-counter elk hunting for the Bears Ears herd and the White River herd north and east of Meeker. Hunters can buy over-the-counter licenses without having to enter a draw, and Haskett said it’s not fair for limited-license hunters to take all the hits in addressing the winter mortality.
Across all of northwest Colorado, limited deer licenses are being cut by a third, or 12,800 licenses. Statewide, Parks and Wildlife will offer about 217,000 limited deer, elk, pronghorn and moose licenses for this year, a drop of 31,000 or 13%.
Holland told the commission that the 217,000 licenses being offered still represent a significant opportunity for hunting Colorado’s 770,000 big-game animals.