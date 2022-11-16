The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission this week is scheduled to consider a proposal by agency staff to begin limiting how many archery licenses are made available for public-land elk hunting on Grand Mesa.
The proposal comes in response to concerns about growing elk archery hunter numbers on the mesa, reduced archery hunt harvest success and changing elk distribution between public and private lands. While the problems are worst in the case of game management unit 521 on the mesa’s east side, Parks and Wildlife staff say in a memo to the commission that limiting either-sex archery licenses there would likely impact adjacent units. They say limiting licenses on all six units on the Grand Mesa would let Parks and Wildlife adequately address the issues in unit 521 while ensuring that crowding and management issues aren’t created or exacerbated in adjacent units.
While that approach is the preferred one identified by staff, they suggest that alternatively the license limits could be imposed only on 521 and not in the other Grand Mesa units, or the agency could stick with the status quo, though they write that they don’t believe the current trend in archery participation in unit 521 is sustainable.
The staff memo, which the agency calls an issue paper, says that the number of archery hunters in unit 521 has roughly doubled over the last decade, from around 700 hunters in 2012 to nearly 1,500 last year.
The six game management units on Grand Mesa are home to what Parks and Wildlife calls the E-14, or Grand Mesa Data Analysis Unit, elk herd, which is estimated to have had a 2021 post-hunt population of about 14,300 animals.
Under the staff proposal, over-the-counter either-sex archery elk licenses would still be offered for private-land hunting on the Grand Mesa, which its memo says would provide the agency with “a tool to maintain on-going and reciprocal hunting pressure on private lands to encourage elk use and fidelity to public lands.”
The commission is scheduled to initially consider the issue in the early afternoon Thursday, as part of its meeting Thursday and Friday at Gateway Canyons Resort. The meeting also may be watched at https://cpw.state.co.us/. A final decision on any change wouldn’t come until a later meeting.
Parks and Wildlife has been hearing concerns about increased crowding in the early hunting seasons, and especially archery season, on the Grand Mesa and elsewhere in the state due to other hunters and non-hunting recreationists.
Game management unit 521 currently sustains more than 30% of the overall archery hunting pressure in E-14 and the highest hunter density on the Grand Mesa during archery season, at about 2.5 hunters per square mile.
Parks and Wildlife is considering whether to reduce how many big-game hunting licenses go to out-of-state residents in Colorado in response to concerns from Colorado hunters about increased crowding in the woods. The issue paper says that nonresidents accounted for more than 70% of total archery hunters in E-14 last year.
“This is likely the result of several factors including increased interest in archery hunting, technological advances in archery equipment, season timing and length, as well as a number of Colorado archery units becoming totally limited over the last ten years,” the memo says.
Limiting archery licenses on the Grand Mesa would mean that 65% of the limited licenses would be allocated to in-state residents.