The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission this week is scheduled to consider a proposal by agency staff to begin limiting how many archery licenses are made available for public-land elk hunting on Grand Mesa.

The proposal comes in response to concerns about growing elk archery hunter numbers on the mesa, reduced archery hunt harvest success and changing elk distribution between public and private lands. While the problems are worst in the case of game management unit 521 on the mesa’s east side, Parks and Wildlife staff say in a memo to the commission that limiting either-sex archery licenses there would likely impact adjacent units. They say limiting licenses on all six units on the Grand Mesa would let Parks and Wildlife adequately address the issues in unit 521 while ensuring that crowding and management issues aren’t created or exacerbated in adjacent units.