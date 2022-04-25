When Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee Alease “Aloe” Lee heard the agency’s director refer to her on a conference stage last week as being in “the back of the bus,” Lee, who is Black, was “completely shocked,” she recounts.
Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow made the comment while in Vail at the agency’s annual Partners in the Outdoors conference, for which Lee was the lead organizer in her capacity as Parks and Wildlife’s statewide partnership coordinator.
Lee says that in a failed attempt to thank her, Prenzlow exclaimed, ‘... there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!’”
She said in an interview, “I asked the person standing next to me if I heard him correctly. I had this very confused, cringed look on my face and I think I just ran out crying because I could not believe that he just said that in front of 600 people.”
Prenzlow has apologized, including in an email the day of the incident to conference attendees and in comments at a conference breakfast the next morning.
But Lee and her supporters are calling for more. In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, she has called for the firing of Prenzlow, whom Polis appointed. She also has called for the chair of the Colorado Wildlife Council, Dan Gates, to be removed from that position and from his post on the Habitat Stamp Committee and the Colorado Outdoor Partnership, saying Gates is a “known racist.”
The Colorado Wildlife Council was formed by the state Legislature in 1998 to oversee public education related to wildlife.
As of Monday afternoon, about 270 people had signed an online letter to Polis, state Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and the state General Assembly, also calling for the removal of Prenzlow and Gates. The letter also calls for other actions including for Natural Resources and Parks and Wildlife to “take immediate legal action against racism, as well as separate investigations into sexual harassment, and other internal complaints,” and to hire a consultant to review hiring and pay practices and disparities, and employment statistics by race and gender, and to maintain and regularly report that information publicly.
The letter, which includes Lee’s letter to Polis, can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o9TU9nU5IYYJT3E10-Ej9OvHHBqwtUQk/view.
By early Monday evening, the state Department of Natural Resources released a statement from Gibbs saying he had placed Prenzlow on administrative leave and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Gibbs has designated Heather Dugan, assistant director for field services at Parks and Wildlife, as acting director.
Conor Cahill, press secretary for Polis, said in a prepared statement, “The Governor supports Director Gibbs’ initiated investigation and as this is ongoing we do not have any further comment at this time.”
In his emailed apology to attendees, Prenzlow wrote that at the event’s award banquet, “which was intended to be the peak of celebration, I made an insensitive comment for which I want to sincerely apologize. I appreciate those who pointed out my statement and how my comment evokes painful realities that many have and continue to face. When we talk about intent versus impact, I learned how quickly a statement can have a harmful and hurtful impact. I am sincerely sorry.”
He added that he wanted to formally apologize to attendees in person, and asked that they join him at breakfast the next morning. In her letter to Polis, Lee said that Prenzlow at the breakfast provided “a vague, unfelt apology, while quoting Maya Angelou and saying he is still learning.”
“He’s pushing 60,” Lee then wrote in an apparent reference to Prenzlow’s age.
She wrote to Polis that when Prenzlow came to find her after first making the comment, he said he wasn’t aware of the context of his words and didn’t mean any harm.
“I have never known the phrase ‘back of the bus’ to not cause harm to Black people,” she wrote.
The reference evokes a time of segregation when Blacks were forced in some cases to sit in the back of buses. In an early moment in the civil rights movement Rosa Parks, who was Black, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man and move toward the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
Regarding Gates, Lee wrote to Polis that he frequently uses the phrase “n-gg-er.” She wrote that Gates introduced a keynote speaker last week, Shane Mahoney, “who praised Theodore Roosevelt and used racial undertones to disregard the significance of Black and Indigenous communities in the rich history that is American History. I had no say in the keynote speaker and was not aware of his speech’s hurtful language.
“Dan Gates roots for Shane Mahoney who he proudly boasts was booked as a counter to Dr. Carolyn Finney, who is a Black woman that gave a keynote speech at the last conference (2019).”
Mahoney is a scientist and president and CEO of Conservation Visions Inc., has a master’s degree in zoology, and is a filmmaker, writer and media personality, according to Conservation Visions’ website.
Gates couldn’t be reached on Monday.
Lee said Monday that the conference was the first time she’d met Prenzlow, but his comments didn’t come as a shock to some others who have told her they’ve previously heard him make racist comments.
“So that was a little bit discomforting because it’s like if he’s known to be making racist comments -- and clearly it’s obvious, like it just rolled off his tongue in front of all those people -- if this is something he is known for he shouldn’t be in a position of power that affects communities of color,” she said.
Lee said she had spoken to Gibbs about her concerns before a press release about them was issued Monday, “but he hasn’t done anything or said anything since.”
Cahill alerted The Daily Sentinel to Gibbs’ investigation in an email late Monday.
In the statement from Gibbs released Monday evening, he said, “Last week I received several complaints about inappropriate comments and interactions at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Partners in Outdoors Conference in Vail, CO. As the Executive Director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, equitable, inclusive access for all to our programs, events, and the outdoors are a priority personally and integral to the mission and culture of DNR. DNR has commenced a fact finding investigation to better understand what occurred and to help inform any future personnel or department actions. We will follow our processes and procedures in regards to complaints received associated with the conference.”
Lee said she’s “absolutely” worried about her job after raising her concerns.
“They have so much power and I love my job and I support CPW’s mission of conservation and recreation and I really just want this to go quickly so I can get back to work and do what I was brought here to do.”
Included among the demands from Lee’s supporters is that DNR and CPW “review, renew, and recommit to their whistleblower policies.”
Last year, JT Romatkze ultimately was transferred from his job as Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region manager after whistleblower Randy Hampton, a public information official for Romatzke, raised concerns about his actions related to voter-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado and an investigation found he had acted inappropriately.
But his transfer didn’t occur until after Hampton quit his job after being told he’d have to return to work under Romatzke.
Lee’s letter to Polis alludes to the difficulties that someone who isn’t white and male can perhaps face even today when working in wildlife management in Colorado. She referred to hearing praise and thanks from many, but also being subject to cold stares and silence from others.
“The pattern was obvious, white men were not a fan of having me at this conference, let alone running it,” she wrote.
She said Monday, “I think that we should re-evaluate and look into reforming the entire CPW staff, honestly. We should look at who we’re hiring more in-depth for these positions of power. My goal is to bring about a change that’s long overdue and something that does more good than harm, not just at CPW, but it needs to be good for all these communities of color that have been impacted, too.”