Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering a possible $1 increase, to $10, for daily passes to state parks, although the increase wouldn’t result in any change in price locally at Highline Lake State Park.

Agency staff have proposed to the Parks and Wildlife Commission that a uniform $10 daily price apply to all state parks. Currently, Highline is among a handful of state parks in Colorado where a high-use fee is charged due to the parks’ heavy use. That means visitors already pay $10 rather than $9 at those parks. Parks and Wildlife is proposing doing away with the high-use fee.