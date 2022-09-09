Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering a possible $1 increase, to $10, for daily passes to state parks, although the increase wouldn’t result in any change in price locally at Highline Lake State Park.
Agency staff have proposed to the Parks and Wildlife Commission that a uniform $10 daily price apply to all state parks. Currently, Highline is among a handful of state parks in Colorado where a high-use fee is charged due to the parks’ heavy use. That means visitors already pay $10 rather than $9 at those parks. Parks and Wildlife is proposing doing away with the high-use fee.
In a memo to the commission, agency staff cited “significant financial challenges” the agency faces.
“With increasing operational costs, changes to minimum wage and temporary benefits, additional vendor and technology costs, as well as property maintenance needs, this increase to the daily park fee will help the agency face our financial challenges, while providing continued services to a growing number of park visitors,” the staff memo says.
Parks and Wildlife last raised fees for daily, camping and annual passes in 2018. It’s currently selling about 635,000 daily passes a year, and about two-thirds of those are passes at high-use parks.
“Over the last couple of years, all of the parks have continued to see high visitor usage. By increasing the regular daily pass price by $1, the state will be able to leverage those funds to manage higher visitation and resource management. Moving to a single price for ... passes will also simplify the customer experience when looking at the entrance fees,” the memo says.
The proposed change comes as Parks and Wildlife also is preparing to roll out its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass next year. That annual park pass will be sold to people when they renew their vehicle registration, unless they opt out of buying it. It will cost just $29, compared to $80 now for an annual pass. The agency hopes it will result in a net increase in revenues due to an expected high volume of sales of the low-cost new passes.
According to the staff memo, “Research for the KCW Pass has shown that customers are doing the math to see if they should opt out of purchasing the KCW pass. With the price set at $10 for the daily pass at all state parks it would be beneficial to residents to opt in to the KCW pass if they plan to visit the state parks 3 or more times, instead of the 4 or more times at the current price of $9. By making this change, it is assumed that more people will opt into the KCW pass program.”
Hilary Hernandez, Parks and Wildlife’s regulations manager, detailed the proposal hike in the daily park pass fee for the commission at its meeting Thursday as an informational matter, and the commission is expected to act on it later.