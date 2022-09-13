Colorado Parks and Wildlife is forming local and state working groups to deal with the issue of bison in the state after concerns have been raised about wild bison wandering across the state line from Utah and being subject to unregulated hunting.
Travis Black, Northwest regional manager for the agency, told the commission Friday that so far the agency has had no reports of bison coming from Utah this summer.
"As far as we know no bison have crossed the state line this summer," Black said.
Bill de Vergie, the area wildlife manager for the agency for Area 6, which takes in the Meeker/Rangely/Craig area in far-northwest Colorado, said earlier this year that local wildlife officials know of a dozen or more cases of bison being harvested over the last decade in that area, and it's probably reasonable to estimate that around 20 to 30 were taken altogether over that time.
Such hunting is currently legal without a license. The group Grasslands Unlimited has pushed the commission to protect the animal from unregulated hunting and list it as a game species, and Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jay Tutchton has called for the same thing.
A Grasslands Unlimited project this summer has involved deploying remote cameras in order to try to document the presence of wild bison in western Colorado. Trevor Pellerite, Grasslands Unlimited's president, said the project has faced delays for reasons such as weather affecting access to sites, and cameras are still being put out. He said cards from the cameras will be checked this fall to see what is on them.
Meanwhile, Black told the commission he's met with Utah wildlife officials about the bison issue, and also will be leading a new local work group that will focus on it. He said it hasn't yet met, and he is identifying stakeholders including landowners, the Bureau of Land Management, county commissioners, and state Parks and Wildlife and Department of Agriculture staff.
Reid DeWalt, Parks and Wildlife's assistant director for aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources, told the commission a state work group is being formed as well, so far containing only Parks and Wildlife staff.
"It's really not a planning group right now. We're not writing a statewide bison plan with this group," he said.
He described the group's work as more of a scoping effort at this point, to get up to speed in terms of what bison issues there are in the state. Currently bison in the state are defined and listed under some statutes as livestock, and are listed by Parks and Wildlife as unregulated wildlife.
Parks and Wildlife officials have been talking to their counterparts in not just Utah but Wyoming and Montana about bison.
"One word of warning they've all given us is ... take it slow, be careful with bison, because they actually can be more controversial than wolves, if you can imagine such a thing," DeWalt said.
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association has opposed Grassland Unlimited's proposal to manage bison as a game species, in part due to fears that it could pose risks to cattle due to hybridization and disease transmission. Duke Phillips, a Parks and Wildlife commissioner and rancher, told the commission he can attest to the controversial nature of bison, as someone who involved in raising both bison and cattle and can see both sides. He suggested reaching out to cattlemen and bison associations as part of the Parks and Wildlife process.
Tutchton said he think it's appropriate to move slowly and cautiously on the issue, but in the meantime he pressed agency staff to consider taking some interim step, such as declaring bison a nongame species, to protect them from unregulated hunting in the short term. He worries about what could happen to bison as this year's hunting seasons start and more armed people are out in the field.
"I don't know when the bison are moving across the state line but it could happen," he said.