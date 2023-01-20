011322-news-stateparkfees-ml
Gregg and Suzanne Perry walk their dog, Emmette, at James M. Robb Colorado River State Park in Fruita in January, 2022.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

It’s still in the early days, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife is happy so far with the rate of sales of its new Keep Colorado Wild annual state park pass being offered to Coloradans when they register vehicles.

While acknowledging how early in the year it still is, agency Acting Director Heather Dugan told the Parks and Wildlife Commission this week that “we’re off to a good start” in terms of sales.