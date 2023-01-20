It’s still in the early days, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife is happy so far with the rate of sales of its new Keep Colorado Wild annual state park pass being offered to Coloradans when they register vehicles.
While acknowledging how early in the year it still is, agency Acting Director Heather Dugan told the Parks and Wildlife Commission this week that “we’re off to a good start” in terms of sales.
Starting this month, a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass is being added to people’s annual vehicle registration charge through the state Division of Motor Vehicles unless they opt out of buying it. The price offers a 60% savings compared to the price of a traditional state parks pass.
Parks and Wildlife is hoping that the deeply discounted pass will generate strong revenues based on sales volume. Its goal is for the pass to generate $32.5 million a year for state parks, another $2.5 million for search and rescue programs and $1 million for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Any additional revenue will go to things such as wildlife projects and outdoor programs.
Dugan told the commission that for that to happen requires about a 20% to 30% opt-in rate when people register their vehicles. She said the opt-in rate was 28.18% for the first week of this month and 32.97% the second week.
‘”So we are on track. I think it’s only going to get better as we move forward,” she said.
She said total sales revenues from the pass so far are almost $1.3 million.
“So I think we’re moving forward at a great clip,” she said.
Dugan said there haven’t been a lot of questions or concerns from the public so far regarding the new pass. Parks and Wildlife’s call center has received more than 2,000 calls so far this year, but only about 8.5% regarded the pass, she said. She said callers’ pass questions focused on things such as Parks and Wildlife’s prorated refund process. That allows for people to buy the pass when their registration renewal comes due and be partially reimbursed for the more expensive annual pass they bought last year based on how much time is left on it.
Agency spokeswoman Bridget O’Rourke recently told The Daily Sentinel that some people who are buying the pass are telling Parks and Wildlife that they don’t plan to use it as a park pass.
“They’re planning to use it just a conservation pass, just to give back to the state,” helping support what the pass will fund, O’Rourke said.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Marie Haskett asked Dugan at this week’s commission meeting about the inability of people to buy the new pass at state parks.
“I think it’s very disappointing for people to go to a park and they can’t buy this pass to get into a park,” Haskett said.
Dugan said people can still buy other types of passes at the parks, including daily passes or the traditional $80 annual passes. She said she didn’t know how it would work to offer a pass tied to vehicle registrations at park sites, but it’s something the agency can talk about.
Haskett said she thinks that discussion should occur because the traditional annual pass costs a lot.
“I think we need to look at making that work somehow different,” she said.