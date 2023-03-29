The Colorado Park and Wildlife Commission is poised to soon approve a new, across-the-board 75%/25% resident/nonresident allocation for limited big-game hunting licenses that would be simpler than the current allocation system and put more licenses in residents’ hands.
The commission gave agency staff informal direction at its meeting earlier this month to bring the change back in time for final consideration in May, which would allow for the change to be implemented for the 2024 big-game hunting season.
The anticipated change comes in response to concerns from many resident hunters about the number of limited big-game licenses that go to non-residents. Licenses that are limited in number in a game management unit can only be obtained by participating in a draw, as opposed to licenses that aren’t limited and are available “over the counter.”
Currently, Parks and Wildlife allocates 65% of lower-demand limited licenses for deer, elk, bear and pronghorn to residents, and 35% to nonresidents. In the case of high-demand licenses, the allocation is 80% for residents and 20% for nonresidents.
High-demand licenses are ones requiring at least 6 preference points to get. Preference points increase the chances of drawing a limited license in the primary draw, and are awarded to applicants who don’t draw their first-choice license in a draw, adding up until they draw the desired license.
In November, the commission updated the three-year preference point average for determining when a license is high-demand and the 80-20 allocation applies. The change means more licenses are now high-demand, and Parks and Wildlife estimates that about 200 more deer and elk licenses will go to residents rather than nonresidents each year.
Agency staff say the across-the-board, 75/25 allocation would decrease the number of high-demand licenses allocated to residents by about 100, but increase remaining the remaining limited licenses allocated to residents by about 3,000.
Staff see this as a compromise between resident and nonresident interests, while also having the advantage of being simpler. But because resident hunters pay less for licenses, it also would result in an estimated annual revenue loss of about $1.4 million a year.
Staff recommended the allocation change in part out of concern that if it doesn’t address the resident/nonresident allocation, the legislature might do so, taking some flexibility in wildlife management out of the agency’s hands.
A 2021 bill to address the resident/nonresident issue stalled in the Legislature but helped spur the agency to look at the issue again.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Marie Haskett spoke in the commission meeting earlier this month in favor of the commission rather than the legislature acting on the allocation issue.
“Any time the Legislature does something it ties our hands,” she said.
Commissioner Betsy Blecha likewise spoke in support of commission rather than legislative action on the issue, and said the public has been asking the commission to act on the matter for years.
“I feel like we need to do something to move this forward on behalf of the people that have been asking for it,” she said.
As an alternative to the 75/25 across-the-board split, agency staff had suggested a 90/10 resident/nonresident split for high-demand licenses while leaving the 65/35 split for remaining limited licenses unchanged. Commissioner Gabriel Otero, who lives in Mesa County, said that as a resident hunter his bias would be in support of that 90/10 idea, but he backed the 75/25 approach out of recognition for the fact that it’s a compromise.
During public comment, Steve Hilde told the commission he supported an 80/20 across-the-board split.
He questioned why the commission would backtrack after moving more licenses into the 80/20 allocation category in November.