The Colorado Park and Wildlife Commission is poised to soon approve a new, across-the-board 75%/25% resident/nonresident allocation for limited big-game hunting licenses that would be simpler than the current allocation system and put more licenses in residents’ hands.

The commission gave agency staff informal direction at its meeting earlier this month to bring the change back in time for final consideration in May, which would allow for the change to be implemented for the 2024 big-game hunting season.