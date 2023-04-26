Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering cutting its limited big-game licenses this year by 12%, driven in good part by an agency staff recommendation for what they say would be “unprecedented license reductions” in far-northwest Colorado after what has been a brutal winter for wildlife there.

A document prepared by staff for consideration by the agency’s commission at its meeting in early May recommends a total of 236,600 limited licenses for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear for this year, down 32,000 from the previous year. Limited licenses are ones that are restricted in number for an area, date and species, and initially made available through an application and draw process.