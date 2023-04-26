Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering cutting its limited big-game licenses this year by 12%, driven in good part by an agency staff recommendation for what they say would be “unprecedented license reductions” in far-northwest Colorado after what has been a brutal winter for wildlife there.
A document prepared by staff for consideration by the agency’s commission at its meeting in early May recommends a total of 236,600 limited licenses for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear for this year, down 32,000 from the previous year. Limited licenses are ones that are restricted in number for an area, date and species, and initially made available through an application and draw process.
Agency staff say in their recommendation that while this winter was above average in severity across the Western Slope, “The severity of the winter was historic from Rangely to Steamboat Springs and the Wyoming state line.” Wildlife have struggled in deep snows to find enough forage and many have died when being struck by vehicles as they gravitated to roads. Animals also have coped with some frigid temperatures, with lows one night early this year falling to minus 44 degrees in Maybell west of Craig, and into the minus 20s and minus 30s in some other parts of northwest Colorado.
Focusing on the area they are calling the “severe winter zone,” Parks and Wildlife staff are recommending cutting male and either-sex deer licenses by a combined 5,000, or 48%, in the Bears Ears, Rangely and White River herds, and cutting female deer licenses by a combined 94% in those herds, or 2,900 licenses. For the Bears Ears and White River herds, female deer licenses would be reduced to the minimum level of 10 per hunt code, which refers to licenses per game management unit, species and its sex within a specified hunting season.
Parks and Wildlife must offer that minimum to accommodate factors such as youth and out-of-state hunting allocations.
Staff are recommending reducing limited licenses for antlerless elk by 89%, or 5,600, in the Bears Ears herd, with all public cow hunts reduced to the minimum of 10 licenses per code. Also recommended are cuts in antlerless elk licenses respectively of 63% and 60%, or 8,700 and 400, for the White River and Rangely populations.
Recommended male and female limited licenses for pronghorn, which were particularly hard-hit this winter, would be the minimum of 10 per hunt code throughout the severe winter zone, a combined drop of 1,100, or 74%, for male licenses, and 700 or 83% for female licenses.
Statewide, staff are recommending 12,600, or 12%, fewer deer licenses than last year, including a reduction of 12,800 or 33% fewer in northwest Colorado slightly offset by an overall small increase outside of that region.
In area where chronic wasting disease has more than 5% prevalence among deer, staff are recommending increasing buck licenses to try to cull bucks and reduce the prevalence of that fatal malady. These include herds on the southern part of Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and west of the plateau bordering the state line, which have prevalence rates of 9%, 14% and 27%, respectively.
Parks and Wildlife staff are recommending offering 107,700 limited elk licenses statewide, down 15,400 or 12% from last year. But they note that the reduction is actually 18,800 licenses, when also accounting for a recent agency decision to limit licenses for all archery hunting on Grand Mesa starting this year. That converted 3,450 licenses previously sold over the counter to limited licenses.
Kristin Skowronski, a receptionist at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that she thinks the reduction in hunting licenses in the area “will definitely affect our economy in a negative way.” As one sign of big-game hunting’s importance to the region, an Elk Capital Expo will be held in Craig in October.
A reduction in big-game hunting licenses also would represent an economic hit for Parks and Wildlife, which derives significant revenues from license sales. The memo from staff to the commission doesn’t address what the reduction in licenses could mean in terms for revenue losses to the agency.