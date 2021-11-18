Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to start reintroducing wolves in Colorado, but with some of the animals already making the state their home on their own, the agency is considering acting now to give ranchers tools to drive away threatening wolves without harming them.
Agency staff are scheduled today to begin discussing with the CPW commission the idea of adopting rules letting livestock owners and their agents haze gray wolves to prevent or reduce injury to livestock.
Colorado voters last year approved a measure requiring wolves to be reintroduced to the state starting by the end of 2023, in a manner designed to resolve conflicts with livestock owners. CPW spokesman Travis Duncan said the timing of the regulatory response also “is in response to the wolves already on the ground” and concerns raised by livestock operators wanting to have access to nonlethal management techniques.
Multiple wolves have been showing up in northern Colorado in recent years, although CPW says it can’t definitively say how many are in the state now. CPW believes most of the dispersal of wolves into the state involves animals coming from the Greater Yellowstone Area.
State law prohibits harassing of wildlife unless allowed by CPW, according to a staff issue paper on the hazing proposal. As defined by the law, harass means to unlawfully endanger, worry, impede, annoy, pursue, disturb, molest, rally, concentrate, harry, chase, drive, herd or torment wildlife.
CPW staff are proposing allowing hazing under certain circumstances and specifying lawful hazing techniques. The agency notes that hazing of wolves is used in other states to reduce wolf-livestock conflict.
“Permitted hazing techniques are designed to frighten or annoy wolves in order to dissuade them from preying on livestock,” the issue paper says.
Use of any hazing measures injuring or killing a wolf would constitute unlawful harassment or an illegal take. Hazing also wouldn’t be permitted if gray wolves are on the list of federally threatened or endangered species unless authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wolves were federally delisted last year, but that decision is being challenged in court and the Fish and Wildlife Service in September said it will review the status of the gray wolf in the West.
Whatever becomes of their federal status, gray wolves are still listed in Colorado as a state endangered species, and killing them for reasons other than self-defense is illegal.
The Mexican gray wolf already is listed as federally endangered, and the proposed CPW rule wouldn’t authorize hazing of any of those wolves that might disperse into Colorado.
The new proposal would authorize hazing measures including use of:
n guard animals;
n fladry, which is fence flagging that flaps in the breeze, or electrified fladry fencing;
n cracker shells, rubber buckshot, rubber slugs and bean bag rounds;
n scare devices or tactics such as propane cannons, vehicles, noisemakers, flashing lights and motion- and radio-activated guard devices.
The reintroduction measure approved by state voters also requires paying ranchers for loss of livestock to wolves.
“I would say when you’re doing compensation you’ve already lost because you have a dead animal,” said John Murtaugh, Rockies and Plains representative with Defenders of Wildlife.
He said prevention is preferable, and is best accomplished through non-lethal, non-injurious hazing measures that keep wolves away from livestock. He said his group might recommend tweaking some language of the CPW proposal, but he thinks it’s generally a good one that will have broad support.
Murtaugh said ranchers in Colorado have very limited options for dealing with wolf-livestock issues, and the CPW proposal would put hazing options on the table so they don’t feel completely helpless.
“Fortunately, the few wolves we do have in the state have not been documented in any livestock interactions so far,” he said.