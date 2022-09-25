Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering imposing limits on archery licenses made available for elk hunting on the Grand Mesa.
Currently, unlimited, over-the-counter, either-sex archery licenses are valid across all six game management units in the agency's Grand Mesa Data Analysis Unit, known as E-14.
"However, CPW is gathering public feedback regarding the possibility of limiting archery licenses based on substantial increases in hunting pressure, reduced archery hunter satisfaction, declining archery hunter harvest success and changing elk distribution between public and private lands," it said in a news release.
It plans to host two virtual public meetings to discuss potential changes, and is also conducting an online survey to determine the level of support or opposition to the idea of limiting licenses.
"We appreciate the public’s feedback on this issue to help guide our decision making process,” Brandon Diamond, CPW’s area wildlife manager out of the Gunnison office, said in the release. “What’s most important to us is maintaining a healthy and well distributed elk population, while also providing a quality hunting experience for archers.”
Parks and Wildlife has been considering archery limits for elk in game management unit 521 on the eastern side of Grand Mesa for a while, but now is considering it for the Grand Mesa more broadly.
The agency has intentionally reduced the E-14 elk herd from more than 20,000 elk in the early 1990s to a 2021 post-hunt population estimate of approximately 14,000 elk. Its population objective for the herd is 15,000-19,000 elk.
Meanwhile, Parks and Wildlife says, the number of archery elk hunters for that herd has approximately doubled during the last 10 years.
It says the intent of potential limits on archery licenses isn't "trophy" bull management.
"Rather it would be to address hunter crowding issues, provide an enhanced hunting experience and acknowledge that elk distribution between public and private lands is influenced by increasing hunting pressure," Parks and Wildlife said in its release.
Agency staff will provide information and answer questions in public meetings on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and Oct. 10. To attend the Sept. 28 meeting, go to https://cpw.info/3dhVCME and enter passcode 663938. To attend the Oct. 10 meeting, go to https://cpw.info/3RIH1J1 and enter passcode 151080.
Anyone with questions on the upcoming meetings may contact Parks and Wildlife's Grand Junction Office at 970-255-6100 or its Gunnison office at 970-641-7060.