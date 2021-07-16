Colorado Parks and Wildlife is moving closer toward a final decision to implement Wakeless Wednesdays at Highline Lake State Park as a means of providing a safer and more enjoyable opportunity for nonmotorized boaters.
Agency staff are moving forward with the proposal after gathering generally supportive public comments on it earlier this year.
Jonathan Boydston, acting regulations manager at CPW, presented the idea to the CPW commission Thursday. A final proposal is to be presented for consideration by the commission in September, and the regulation making the change would take effect Nov. 1, meaning its on-the-water impact wouldn’t occur until next year’s boating season on the lake.
The proposal wouldn’t limit the types of boats operating on the lake on Wednesdays, but would limit motorized boats to speeds of 5 mph or below, so as not to create wakes that disturb other boats.
“This would be the first CPW property, by the way, with a wakeless day of the week,” Boydston told the commission.
The wakeless rule wouldn’t apply whenever the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday.
Staff at the park developed the proposal to carve out some time on the lake each week where conditions would be more amenable for sailboating, paddleboarding, kayaking and fishing than is the case when motorboats are speeding around and churning up the waters. Highline has been seeing considerable growth in boating in recent years, and a few years ago park staff already reduced the cap on trailer-launched boats on the lake at any one time from 40 to 30 to address safety concerns on the lake, which is only 160 acres in size.
The increase in motorized boating and accompanying wakes also has increased shoreline erosion problems that the park has been working to mitigate.
After issuing a news release in January on the Wakeless Wednesday proposal, CPW got 15 emails supporting the idea and one in opposition. In an on-line meeting that same month on the proposal, staff heard three comments backing the concept and one opposed.
The agency also has heard calls from some people that it consider imposing wakeless hours on multiple days, but park staff have determined it would be the easiest and least confusing to the public and park personnel to go with the wakeless approach for one full day a week instead. Park staff decided on pursuing the wakeless rule for Wednesdays because it would have the least impact on power boating, as Wednesday is one of the slowest days of the week for powerboat usage at the lake.
Boydston heard support for the idea from multiple commissioners Thursday. Commissioner Jay Tutchton also wondered what the proportion of motorized versus nonmotorized boaters is on the lake.
“My concern is whether one day a week is really reaching equity between these two groups or if we should have given (nonmotorized users) two or three days a week,” he said. He also wondered if more wakeless days also may be needed to deal with the erosion issue.
Boydston said he didn’t know if a breakdown in types of boaters is available for Highline Lake, but the plan in implementing the new rule is to reassess later how things are going and what changes to it might be warranted.