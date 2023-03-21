A bear wanders through James. M. Robb State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this year is renewing a $1 million grant program to help communities reduce human-bear conflicts, after the success of a state-legislature-funded program last year.
Two bear cubs climb on the trap where their mother was captured in an incident in August 2022. The bear and four cubs were euthanized.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife photo
A bear wanders through James. M. Robb State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this year is renewing a $1 million grant program to help communities reduce human-bear conflicts, after the success of a state-legislature-funded program last year.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife this year is offering another $1 million to fund community projects to help reduce human-bear conflicts, citing the success of a program begun last year.
While last year’s initial offering of $1 million in grants came out of the state general fund thanks to a bill passed in 2021, Parks and Wildlife is continuing the program this year using its own funding. It gets that money primarily from sources such as sales of hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes, and federal grants.
“We saw enough success from that program last year that we decided it was a worthwhile use of our internal resources to continue that program,” said agency spokesman Joey Livingston.
The 2021 bill was sponsored in part by Perry Will, then a state representative and now a state senator who lives outside New Castle and long worked for Parks and Wildlife. It provided funding for the state Department of Natural Resources and Parks and Wildlife that included the $1 million for the human-bear conflict reduction initiatives.
Eleven grants were issued last year, out of 29 grant applications received. Among them were awards of $225,000 to a regional, multi-pronged initiative in the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys, which typically experience the highest number of human-bear conflicts in the state; and $206,539 awarded to a Durango-area initiative aimed at paying for things such as bear-resistant trash containers and for a bear enforcement officer and a fruit gleaning coordinator to help reduce bear attractants. Other awards likewise focused on things such as helping fund the purchase of electric fencing and bear-resistant dumpsters.
Livingston said a lot of small communities don’t have funding for things such as bear-resistant containers, and the grant program is a great funding mechanism for helping out, especially in such instances.
Entities such as local governments, homeowners’ associations, businesses, tribes and individuals all can apply for grants, which can range between $50,000 and $500,000. Parks and Wildlife is looking for projects such as ones that reduce bear attractants, enjoy local support or have detailed plans for building that support, have the potential to be long-lasting, and use proven techniques or explore innovative and promising measures. Applications are due by May 5.
Last year Parks and Wildlife received 4,282 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears, which was a 16% increase from 2021, but just slightly below the previous two years. Nearly a third of the bear reports the agency has received since April 2019 involved bears getting into trash.
Last year, Pitkin County led the state with 718 bear reports. Trash was implicated in more than 250 incidents there, and 14 bears in the county had to be euthanized and seven relocated, according to Parks and Wildlife data.
In one incident that made headlines, a mother bear and her four cubs were euthanized after CPW determined that they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, and Aspen Times story said.
El Paso County had the second-most bear reports in the state last year, with 356, followed by Garfield County, with 297.
Mesa County had 215 bear reports, including 131 sightings. Trash, livestock and crops were leading attractants associated with property damage related to bears in the county. Two bears in the county were euthanized, and three relocated.
Statewide, 94 bears were euthanized last year, up from 66 the year before. Fifty-nine were relocated. Parks and Wildlife officials rely on methods such as educating residents about reducing bear attractants, hazing bears and relocating them in an effort to avoid having to euthanize bears due to safety concerns.