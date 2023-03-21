Colorado Parks and Wildlife this year is offering another $1 million to fund community projects to help reduce human-bear conflicts, citing the success of a program begun last year.

While last year’s initial offering of $1 million in grants came out of the state general fund thanks to a bill passed in 2021, Parks and Wildlife is continuing the program this year using its own funding. It gets that money primarily from sources such as sales of hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes, and federal grants.