Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released numerous draft herd management plans for deer and elk in western Colorado for public review and comment.
It has put forward plans for managing 14 elk herds in southwest Colorado and 16 deer herds in northwest Colorado, and is asking for public comments to be submitted by Dec. 20.
The plans establish target population goals for a herd and the desired sex ratio of males per 100 females. The plans take into account factors such as habitat and forage conditions, climate patterns and public desires, and are used to determine how many animals should be harvested based on population goals, and in what types of hunting seasons to achieve harvest objectives.
Traditionally, agency staff presented one herd plan at a time for approval by the Parks and Wildlife Commission. However, to address a large number of plans needing updated, the agency instead is taking a regionwide approach involving all herds of a single big-game species, and also is describing the significant management issues for herds in each region.
The agency is proposing extending previously approved objectives for all but three of the southwest Colorado elk herds, the Uncompahgre Plateau, Paradox and East Gunnison Basin herds. Those latter three have objectives more than a decade old.
The previous population objective for the Uncompahgre Plateau herd was 8,500 to 9,500 elk, but its 2021 population estimate was 12,500. Consistent with those higher numbers, Parks and Wildlife’s preferred alternative is to increase the population objective to 11,000 to 15,000 elk on the herd.
“With limited carrying capacity because of drought, poor winter range conditions, increasing recreation and the potential for increased game damage if a hard winter occurs, CPW plans to stabilize this herd near current population levels,” CPW wildlife biologist Alyssa Kircher said in a news release. “The proposed objective range of 11,000 to 15,000 allows for management flexibility if the drought lessens, allowing range conditions to improve and to support more elk on the landscape.
“Increasing this herd more than within the proposed objective range would likely negatively impact the already compromised range condition and increase game damage complaints. Decreasing this herd was not desired by CPW staff or stakeholders. Stabilizing this herd balances the need for maintaining quality habitat during drought conditions yet still allowing for similar hunting opportunities as in recent years.”
The previous population objective for the Paradox herd was 900 to 1,100 elk, but the 2021 population estimate was 1,400. CPW is proposing a new objective of 1,200 to 1,600 elk.
The East Gunnison Basin’s population objective was 3,000 to 3,500 elk, but the estimated 2021 population was roughly double that, at 6,700 animals. Parks and Wildlife proposes a new goal of 6,200 to 7,200 elk.
The agency is proposing extensions of recently approved management objectives for a number of the northwest Colorado deer herds, including the Bookcliffs and Rifle Creek herds, that all have been approved over the last three years. Its new draft plans provide for reductions in population objectives for the Bookcliffs and Rifle Creek herds, reflecting reduced deer numbers because of factors such as drought, fire and development.
It is proposing new management objectives for nine of the region’s deer herds.
“When you look at the draft plan, you will see proposed population objectives are lower than historic objectives,” Brad Banulis, the agency’s senior wildlife biologist for northwest Colorado, said in a release. “These recommendations are based on several factors, including habitat conditions with persistent drought conditions leading to increased competition for forage, disturbance on important seasonal habitats, and public input. In some of these areas, we’re seeing an increased presence of chronic wasting disease. … To help manage that, some sex ratio objectives have changed to provide more hunting opportunities.”
According to the agency, the primary tool for chronic wasting disease at the herd level is to manage for lower buck: doe ratios because bucks carry the disease at about twice the rate of females.
The Glade Park deer herd’s current population objective is 6,500 to 8,500 deer, but Parks and Wildlife is proposing cutting it to 4,300 to 6,500, which still is above the most recent population estimate of about 3,900. Increasingly dry habitat, competition from elk, increased recreational disturbance and growing residential development are among challenges facing that herd.
As previously reported in The Daily Sentinel, Parks and Wildlife isn’t proposing a change in the population objective of 17,000-23,000 deer for the north Grand Mesa herd. Its latest population estimate is 16,550 animals.
The agency also is proposing continuing to shoot for 6,500 to 8,500 deer for the Logan Mountain herd north of De Beque and Parachute, believing it can increase herd numbers from an estimated 4,478 deer.
More information on the deer and elk plans, and commenting on them, may be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/HerdManagementPlans.aspx.