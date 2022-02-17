For what is now the fifth year, a seasonal ban is in place on the collection of shed antlers in western Colorado, a measure aimed to reduce impacts on big game and other wildlife as they already are coping with winter conditions.
The ban applies on all public lands west of Interstate 25 and runs from Jan. 1 through April 30. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted the measure, which first went into effect in 2018. In addition, special regulations that apply to public lands in the Gunnison Basin prohibit searching for or being in possession of antlers and horns there between sunset and 10 a.m. from May 1 to May 15. That measure helps protect the Gunnison sage-grouse, federally listed as a threatened species, during breeding season.
Parks and Wildlife this week issued a news release reminding the public about the seasonal antler-collecting ban, which was implemented in response to the growing popularity of hunting shed antlers. Antlers are used in furniture and crafts, for pet chews and in other applications, including medicinally, and they are hunted not just recreationally but for commercial purposes.
“It’s a popular activity. There’s no doubt that come May 1, people will be out on the landscape looking for them,” Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said.
According to Parks and Wildlife, deer in Colorado typically shed their antlers from mid-January through March; elk, February through April; and moose, November through January. That’s also when animals such as deer and elk are trying to survive harsh winter conditions and a scarcity of food in order to make it until another spring. The stress from having to move to avoid people looking for antlers on their concentrated winter range consumes precious energy reserves, affects animals’ body condition, and can affect the health of fawns and calves born to deer and elk later in the year. Impacts on animals can be heightened by antler hunters using vehicles or accompanied by dogs.
Parks and Wildlife says the dates of its prohibition closely align with restrictions in other states, such as Wyoming, which bans antler collection west of the Continental Divide on the same dates as in Colorado.
Violators of the seasonal restriction on antler hunting may face a $137 fine per violation, along with separate fines for illegal possession of each shed antler and five license suspension points assessed for each violation. People accumulating 20 or more license suspension points in a five-year period can be suspended from hunting and fishing for up to five years.
Clay said he thinks agency officials in the field have focused mostly on making sure people are aware of the seasonal ban.
“I think education has been a primary focus more so probably than (issuing) citations,” he said.
While permits are required for collecting antlers in some states, Parks and Wildlife says such a requirement would be precedent-setting in the West, and the Parks and Wildlife Commission decided not to require a permit but could revisit the idea in the future.
Parks and Wildlife advises that people who aren’t specifically looking for shed antlers during the seasonal prohibition but are doing something unrelated such as hiking and incidentally come across an antler leave it alone.
The agency says there is no way for its officers to differentiate between antler collectors and others.
Also, the agency notes that it’s not just antler collectors who can stress wintering wildlife. In its news release, Lance Carpenter, senior wildlife biologist for CPW’s Northeast Region, encouraged everyone who participates in winter outdoor recreation to give any wildlife they see a wide berth.
“When you are out there in the wintertime, you don’t want to disturb the animals,” he said. Go the other way if you can. They are most vulnerable this time of year.”