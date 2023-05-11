The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week agreed to set aside thousands more limited big-game hunting licenses for residents rather than non-residents, going even further than what agency staff had proposed for boosting resident license allocations.
The commission approved a license allocation of 75% for residents and up to 25% for nonresidents for lower-demand bear, deer, elk and pronghorn limited licenses, up from the previous 65/35 split, starting for the 2024 big-game season. It also preserved the current 80/20 split for higher-demand limited licenses, contrary to a recommendation by agency staff to also change that to 75/25.
Limited licenses are ones that hunters must enter a draw to try to obtain, as opposed to over-the-counter licenses that are sold without a draw process. The nonresident cap for a specific license type, in terms of things such as the species and hunting area involved, doesn’t apply to the degree there is an insufficient number of residents applying for those licenses.
Staff have said that based on 2021 license draw data, raising the allocation for lower-demand licenses to 75/25 increases licenses allocated to residents by about 3,000. Lowering the split for high-demand licenses to 75/25 would have given about 100 more of those licenses to nonresidents. How many more licenses actually will be made available to residents next year will hinge on the number of licenses made available then. The agency cut limited license availability for this fall based largely on the impacts of this past winter’s heavy snow on herd numbers.
Staff had recommended the universal 75/25 split as a simpler approach that also would have been a compromise, making available a lot more licenses overall to residents and a few more high-demand ones to nonresidents.
“We saw that to be a little more fair to residents and non-residents,” Matt Eckert, Parks and Wildlife’s terrestrial program supervisor, told the commission.
If the 80/20 high-demand allocation is maintained, “residents are gaining everything and nonresidents don’t gain anything. They just lose,” he said.
But the commission majority kept the 80-20 split after hearing from resident hunters. Some resident hunters say Colorado has been reserving too few licenses for residents compared to other states. State lawmakers previously have discussed trying to address this issue through legislation.
“No state treats its resident hunters worse with tag allocation than Colorado,” Mesa County resident Brandon Siegfried told the commission.
Hunter Patrick Sullivan told the commission changing the high-demand allocation to 75/25 would be “a huge step back in my opinion.”
Commissioner Gabriel Otero, a Mesa County resident, was among commissioners who backed raising the lower-demand license allocation to 75/25 while also leaving the high-demand one at 80/20.
He told fellow commissioners that given the taxes residents pay and their stewardship of the land, and given the current financial surplus at Parks and Wildlife, “I personally feel (the approved change) is long overdue for residents, considering the opportunities that nonresidents have had in this state for decades.”
The changes will mean a financial hit for the agency. Nonresident hunters pay more for licenses than residents, and agency staff had estimated that even the uniform 75/25 allocation would cost Parks and Wildlife about $1.4 million in annual lost revenue.
The changes will affect not just nonresident hunters but Colorado outfitters who cater in good part to them. Jennifer Burbey with the Colorado Outfitters Association told the commission nonresident hunters account for the majority of agency revenue for managing big game in the state.
“Please, let’s just leave (the allocations) at status quo. It’s working. It’s worked for 20 years.”
Renee Deal, a Somerset-area sheep rancher and outfitter, told the commission, “If residents are going to get more licenses, I think we need to consider increasing the fees for resident hunters as well to try and offset some of that.”
While Siegfried would like to see only 10% of Colorado limited big-game licenses going to nonresidents, as is the case in some western states, he said the commission’s decision last week is “a good step in the right direction for resident hunter equity.”