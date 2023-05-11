The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week agreed to set aside thousands more limited big-game hunting licenses for residents rather than non-residents, going even further than what agency staff had proposed for boosting resident license allocations.

The commission approved a license allocation of 75% for residents and up to 25% for nonresidents for lower-demand bear, deer, elk and pronghorn limited licenses, up from the previous 65/35 split, starting for the 2024 big-game season. It also preserved the current 80/20 split for higher-demand limited licenses, contrary to a recommendation by agency staff to also change that to 75/25.