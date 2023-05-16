Colorado Parks and Wildlife will shift a pilot roadside program for intercepting boats infested with invasive mussels to other parts of the state this year following a successful first year on Interstate 70 in Loma.
Boaters could see inspection stations again set up at the Loma Port of Entry in the future as part of a long-term highway-based effort to catch contaminated boats entering the state, given the results Parks and Wildlife saw there last year.
In the pilot program’s first year, over three days spread out over last year’s boating season, 138 watercraft were inspected in Loma, 60 were decontaminated and 26 were confirmed to have adult mussels. Last year, Loma tied with McPhee Reservoir in southwest Colorado for first statewide in terms of the number of mussel-infested boats intercepted per location. Altogether last year, Parks and Wildlife intercepted 148 boats infested with invasive quagga or zebra mussels before they reached state waters.
The two species reproduce quickly, attach to docks, rocks, shorelines and boats and clog pipes and pumps that supply water to communities. Until last year, Parks and Wildlife’s program for combating the invasive mussels and other aquatic nuisance species focused on inspecting and decontaminating boats at boat ramps before they enter waters such as reservoirs. Despite such efforts, last year the first-ever discovery of an adult of either of the two mussel species in state waters occurred locally when a zebra mussel was found at Highline Lake.
After the discovery of some more zebra mussels at Highline, Parks and Wildlife drew down the water level and applied a molluscicide to the water in hopes of eradicating mussels there. Boats leaving the lake now must undergo decontamination to help prevent the possible spread of mussels, and that requirement will remain in place until five years pass without more mussels being found at Highline. No further detections have occurred at Highline since the eradication efforts there.
A 2021 law provided for Parks and Wildlife to undertake a two-year experiment to evaluate potential long-term expansion of its watercraft inspection and decontamination program to include temporary roadside inspection stations. It conducted its Loma operations last year in collaboration with Colorado State Patrol Port of Entry staff and the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This year, Parks and Wildlife plans to operate pilot check stations as follows:
■ Friday, Cortez Port of Entry and Julesburg Welcome Center;
■ June 23, Dinosaur Welcome Center and Lamar Port of Entry;
■ July 28, Alamosa Welcome Center and Trinidad Port of Entry;
■ Aug. 25; Dinosaur Welcome Center and Burlington Welcome Center;
■ Sept. 22, Cortez Port of Entry and Julesburg Welcome Center.
Based on incorrect information provided at the time by Parks and Wildlife, The Daily Sentinel previously mistakenly reported that agency planned to continue the mussel inspection program at Loma this year.
In written comments provided to the Sentinel Monday, Robert Walters, aquatic nuisance species program manager at Parks and Wildlife, said the program’s first year was focused on Loma because the large majority of mussel-fouled watercraft entering Colorado come from Lake Powell.
“With 26 interceptions over the course of only three days, we feel as though we have shown that station could be a viable supplement to our existing ramp based program,” he said.
He said the program is being implemented with existing resources, and Parks and Wildlife only has the capacity to implement a limited number of check stations in a given year, so it will be evaluating other locations to see how they compare to the effort in Loma last year. Beyond the threat posed by boats from Lake Powell, Walters says there are an increasing number for waters in Colorado’s surrounding states infested with invasive mussels.
Parks and Wildlife will evaluate what the future might hold for roadside boat inspections in Colorado once it is done gathering data from its pilot program this year.