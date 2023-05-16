Highline mussels

Pictured are some of the invasive zebra mussels found at Highline Lake, which prompted eradication efforts there and new decontamination requirements for boats leaving the lake.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will shift a pilot roadside program for intercepting boats infested with invasive mussels to other parts of the state this year following a successful first year on Interstate 70 in Loma.

Boaters could see inspection stations again set up at the Loma Port of Entry in the future as part of a long-term highway-based effort to catch contaminated boats entering the state, given the results Parks and Wildlife saw there last year.