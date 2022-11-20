Colorado Parks and Wildlife is kicking off a search for a new director and also will undergo a “cultural assessment” to seek to learn lessons after incidents during a conference early this year that led to the retirement of the last director and resignation of an employee to whom he directed a racist comment.
Also this week, some members of the agency’s commission apologized to a volunteer whom the recently resigned employee had accused of being racist.
The developments come after the retirement of Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow and resignation of Alease “Aloe” Lee earlier this month, following investigations into them arising from events in April at the agency’s Partners in the Outdoors Conference.
Lee, who was a new agency employee and played a central role in organizing the conference, is Black. During the event, Prenzlow called out from the conference stage to thank Lee, who was in the back of the room, and said, ‘Oh, there’s Aloe, in the back of the bus.”
The phrase evokes memories of Jim Crow era segregationist laws requiring Black people to sit in the rear of buses.
An outside investigator found that the evidence suggests Prenzlow had no conscious intent to harm Lee, but that the comment, for which he apologized, likely violated agency policies.
Also finding that Prenzlow “has not likely created a healthy workplace around issues of equity,” the investigator concluded that it was “unlikely that he can be an effective leader going forward.”
A second investigation found that expletive-laced statements Lee made in response to Prenzlow, and regarding conference participant and Colorado Wildlife Council Chair Dan Gates, which included calling him racist, also likely violated state or agency policy.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, told the agency commission at its meeting in Gateway on Thursday that it has been a very challenging time for the department and Parks and Wildlife.
“I’d really like us to focus on moving forward now,” he said.
He said that includes making sure everyone is involved in the process of hiring the next director. Gibbs said there also are plans to do an all-staff cultural assessment at Parks and Wildlife, also involving outside partners, to look at lessons learned from the recent events.
He said he’s been asked whether that will be an investigation, and it’s not.
“It’s a process moving forward to make our organization stronger,” he said.
One of the things mentioned in the Prenzlow report involves a longstanding cultural divide between the wildlife and parks sides of the agency in the 11 years since the merger of two separate agencies.
One witness described the parks side of the agency as having been the “red-headed stepchild” after that merger. Gibbs said he expects that cultural-divide issue would be part of what is considered in the cultural assessment and by the new director.
A national search for a new director is expected to begin with a job announcement as soon as next week, with a Jan. 10 deadline for applying.
Gibbs and the commission will both be involved in the hiring process, and there also are plans to involve a stakeholder group of Parks and Wildlife employees and also external stakeholder groups in the process of reviewing candidates.
Meanwhile, Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Marie Haskett spoke up at the Gateway meeting in support of Gates, who she said is a longtime volunteer on state wildlife matters.
She read aloud segments of the investigation report noting that Lee’s allegations had the potential to be harmful to him and that witnesses didn’t substantiate the allegations. She also said the Lee investigative report was dated July 14, and she was disappointed that the Department of Natural Resources held on to it for months before its release.
“I think DNR and CPW owes him an apology for being wrongly accused and I do apologize myself. I think it was wrong,” she said.
Commissioners Duke Phillips and Betsy Blecha also apologized to Gates, and Blecha said she thinks communication around the investigations was poorly handled with the commission and the people involved.
“I just hope that we can do better at some point,” she said.
Responding to the communications concern, Gibbs said that in the case of such matters, officials have to work hard to protect everyone involved and follow state rules and protocol.
“I’m legally bound not to tell people what’s going on,” he said.
Commissioner Taishya Adams thanked Lee for her contributions to Parks and Wildlife and the conference, and said Parks and Wildlife has a responsibility to ensure no harm is caused to those who work for Parks and Wildlife or volunteer for it.
Commission Chair Carrie Besnette Hauser likewise recognized Lee for her contributions to the conference, “which when we think about the totality of that was a very professional and encouraging gathering,” Hauser said.
She also spoke in recognition of Prenzlow, thanking him for his service to the agency over 37 years.
“The agency has lost the contributions of two talented professionals and we wish them well,” she said.