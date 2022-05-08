A pilot program authorized by a new law seeks to ensure boats coming from outside Colorado are free of invasive species, such as mussels, before they get anywhere near water, or for that matter, even very far inside state lines.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will kick off the pilot Aquatic Nuisance Species Check Station program on three dates this summer at the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70, west of Grand Junction. Vehicles with motorized or trailered watercraft entering the state will be required to stop for an inspection on May 15, July 23 and Sept. 5.
The goal is to keep vessels contaminated with invasive plants and animals out of state waters. Parks and Wildlife has been particularly focused on preventing invasive zebra or quagga mussels from reaching reservoirs and other waters in the state.
Invasive mussels are found in waters in several nearby states and can multiply and clog water delivery pipes, cover docks and shorelines and ruin powerboat engines, among other impacts.
Boats found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection at the check station will be subject to decontamination.
Parks and Wildlife says boaters who ensure their vessels are clean, drained and dry prior to arrival at the station will help expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travel.
“While many waters in our neighboring states are infested with zebra or quagga mussels, Colorado’s are not,” Robert Walters, Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species program manager, said in a news release.
“Inspecting watercraft at ports of entry will help ensure Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs remain free of these highly destructive aquatic nuisance species.”
The pilot program is occurring under a state law passed last year, and Parks and Wildlife plans to operate the pilot roadside inspection and decontamination program this year and next. Under the law, failing to stop for the required inspection is a civil infraction that carries a $100 fine.
Local Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzalez said the hope is that everyone does the right thing and stops at the check station if required to do so.
“We’re testing it to see how this works, is this going to be feasible, what do these (stations) need to look like. That’s the purpose of these three (test dates),” she said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will have signs in place to notify boaters when the check station is operating. The entry station will be closed to trucks during the boat inspections, Gonzalez said.
While the first two dates aren’t expected to be as busy, the goal is to use those days to smooth out the process for the operation on Sept. 5, which is Labor Day and will be a high-volume inspection day, Gonzalez said.
This year’s Loma location will enable Parks and Wildlife to check boats coming to Colorado from Lake Powell, which has a high level of mussel infestation.
“That is definitely one area that has been a big concern here, is the boats coming from Lake Powell,” Gonzalez said.
The pilot program will shift to some other part of the state next year.
The law also requires Parks and Wildlife to explore methods other states are using with respect to locating and operating check stations for boats.
The state also has other mandatory inspection requirements in place to prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species.
These include requirements that trailered and/or motorized watercraft be inspected before launching in any state waters after boating in a different state, or whenever an inspection is requested before entering or when exiting a water body in the state.