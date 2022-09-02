A New Castle woman attacked by a bear this week in her yard suffered serious injuries, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says.
In a news release detailing the incident, the agency said it was notified of the incident just after 2 a.m. Wednesday by the Colorado State Patrol. Parks and Wildlife said the woman saw that the lid to her hot tub was partly removed and went outside to put it back on the hot tub.
As she dealt with the lid, she saw a bear, later determined to be a sow, coming out of a tree and charging at her.
It swiped at her, severely cutting her arm, and it also scratched her back, Parks and Wildlife said. The woman was able to get away from the bear and go back in her house, where she called 911. She was taken to an area hospital.
New Castle police who responded found that a sow and three bear cubs were still close to the home, and notified Parks and Wildlife, which told police to shoot and kill the sow. Police tracked it to a tree near Riverside Middle School in New Castle and killed it.
Parks and Wildlife officers arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and couldn’t determine if the sow or one of the cubs had attacked the woman, and decided to euthanize the cubs.
One was euthanized, but based on the location of two others in a tree, and the proximity to a busy road and several homes, Parks and Wildlife decided to wait on euthanizing the two remaining cubs.
The agency later determined only the sow was involved in the attack, and decided to send the two cubs to a rehabilitation facility.
They were tranquilized and safely removed from the tree and send to the facility for evaluation, and the remains of the dead sow and cub were to be send to Parks and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Lab for necropsies.
Parks and Wildlife says the mother and her three cubs had been seen in the area prior to the attack, but hadn’t shown any aggression toward humans or other behaviors prompting a need to relocate them.
The agency recently advised the public to expect more bear sightings in the region as the animals look to fatten up for winter, after a May freeze and drought conditions have limited their natural food sources. Many bear sightings have been reported in the Rifle to New Castle area.
A landowner in Glade Park shot and killed a sow and two cubs last month after the animals killed chickens and ducks in a chicken coop, and a Steamboat Springs man last month shot and killed a bear that entered his home.
Parks and Wildlife also recently euthanized a sow and four cubs after they entered a home in Aspen, according to the Aspen Times.