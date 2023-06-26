More than 150 personnel on Monday continued to fight a fire outside Parachute as drying conditions in the region are creating conditions more conducive to wildfires. The federal Upper Colorado River Fire Interagency Fire Management Unit said the Grand Valley Fire Protection District was called to a brush fire five miles southwest of Parachute on Saturday afternoon. The Spring Creek Fire had reached about 200 acres in size on Saturday and on Monday morning was estimated to be 212 acres in size due to more accurate mapping. However, the fire was creating a giant smoke cloud late Monday afternoon after winds picked up, indicating considerable new burning activity. More personnel were on the way on Monday and aircraft also were being used to fight it, as crews sought to prevent it from spreading and threatening homes, oil and gas infrastructure and solar-power panels in the area. The fire was 20% contained Monday, at least prior to the burning activity later in the day. The National Weather Service had a red-flag warning in place for Monday and today in the region due to windy conditions, dry vegetation, low humidity and warm summer temperatures. Also over the weekend, ground and aerial crews, including a new state Division of Fire Prevention and Control firefighting helicopter, kept a new fire on Hubbard Mesa just north of Rifle to less than 10 acres. A small blaze also broke out in a neighborhood east of Rifle Monday, which prompted an evacuation order, according to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. The order was lifted later in the day when the blaze was contained. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the Hubbard Mesa fire was caused when an all-terrain vehicle caught fire Sunday. Mike Jones, a spokesman for the Spring Creek Fire, says the cause of that blaze remains under investigation. Jones said the region was fortunate to have really moist winter conditions that carried into spring. But he said that moisture caused a lot of grasses to grow and now they’re starting to dry out. “We have more fuel on the ground than we have in years past. It just took a little longer for it to all dry out this year,” he said. Last week a brush fire briefly closed Interstate 70 in the Rabbit Valley area for several hours. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the fires in the county this weekend showed how quickly fires currently can start and spread. It said that “all residents, campers and workers are encouraged to exercise additional caution when recreating or working near dryer and flammable areas.” Jones said that not only are fire conditions getting more dangerous, but more people are getting outside right now. That means there are more opportunities for fires to start thanks to causes such as trailer chains dragging, and people engaging in recreational shooting, setting off fireworks or building campfires. He said it’s important for people, during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and all summer long, to be cautious about not starting wildfires. This can include everything from ensuring that trailer chains aren’t dragging to making sure campfires are extinguished. As for fireworks, Jones noted that their use isn’t allowed on any federally managed lands.
