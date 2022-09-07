A fire burning in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area had grown to about 70 acres by Tuesday afternoon, as responders continue to monitor rather than fight it due to its ecosystem benefits and potential to reduce fuels that could otherwise someday contribute to a larger and more severe fire.

Fire managers with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit, which includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources, are keeping a close eye on the Big Dominguez Fire, which is burning in pinyon, juniper and sage adjacent to the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area.