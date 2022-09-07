A fire burning in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area had grown to about 70 acres by Tuesday afternoon, as responders continue to monitor rather than fight it due to its ecosystem benefits and potential to reduce fuels that could otherwise someday contribute to a larger and more severe fire.
Fire managers with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit, which includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources, are keeping a close eye on the Big Dominguez Fire, which is burning in pinyon, juniper and sage adjacent to the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area.
The fire is burning on BLM land, not far from national forest land, and is no threat to private property or structures, authorities say. It’s at 7,900 feet in elevation, in an area that received more than two inches of rains last month and also got some rain Saturday.
The BLM said in a news release that given the active monsoon season and moderated fire conditions, crews are managing the fire to benefit resources of the National Conservation Area.
Doing so can consume built-up fuels and increase the health and resilience of the landscape, and managing naturally ignited wildfires lets fire managers maintain fire’s important and natural role in the ecosystem, according to the release.
“We have a great opportunity to improve wildlife habitat, reduce fuel loads, and restore natural processes to wilderness,” BLM Grand Junction Field Office Manager Greg Wolfgang said.
Dan Ben-Horin, public information officer for the fire, said it was started by lightning, and first reported Aug. 31.
Officials advise that smoke from the fire will remain visible from Grand Junction to Montrose. Fire activity has been occurring for a few hours each afternoon into early evening, according.