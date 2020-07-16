Three fires sparked by lighting earlier this week have burned nearly 3,000 acres southwest of Meeker.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team has been brought in to assume control of the response to the blazes. They include the Fawn Creek Fire, which on Wednesday was nearly 2,500 acres in size, and the 103-acre Stewart Fire and roughly 300-acre Wolf Fire.
The fires are located in rural terrain south and west of Piceance Creek. They were 0% contained as of Wednesday morning.
That area has been experiencing considerable thunder and lightning this week. The Fawn Creek and Stewart fires started Monday morning and the Wolf Fire was reported Tuesday morning.
“We’re working closely together with our federal partners, the (Bureau of Land Management), to try and get these fires taken care of,” Rio Blanco Sheriff Anthony Mazzola said on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
He said authorities were expecting more thunderstorms later this week and more fires.
The county on Wednesday implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, which include limiting campfires to developed campgrounds, as it works to avoid additional fires that could further tax busy local fire departments.