Crews are “kind of winding down” on several local wildfires that were sparked by lightning Friday, Bureau of Land Management spokesman Eric Coulter said.
Combined, the fires burned a couple thousand acres. But heavy rain starting Friday night eased the threat, helping firefighters get a handle on them despite the windy weather in following days. More than an inch of rainfall was measured at a gauge near the Sieber Fire 20 miles west of Grand Junction in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
“Since the rain we haven’t had any new growth,” Coulter said.
That has allowed crews to focus on shoring up containment lines and putting out hot spots.
Following more accurate aerial mapping, officials estimated over the weekend that the Sieber Fire covered nearly 1,100 acres. The Hunter Fire 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Little Book Cliffs was at 734 acres, and the Little Book Cliff Fire seven miles northwest of Grand Junction had burned 169 acres.
The Sieber Fire began as two fires, in Sieber and Jones canyons, that merged into one. A Type 3 Incident Management Team was brought in to handle the fire, with local teams managing the others. At the peak about 80 personnel were on the Sieber Fire, but Coulter said that number was probably down to about 30 by Monday. Close to 50 remained on the Hunter Fire and about 25 on the Little Book Cliff Fire.
The BLM’s Southwest District Fire Unit based out of Montrose had about five lighting-sparked fires, all of which stayed at perhaps a tenth of an acre and are now out, Coulter said.
“It’s that time of the year and we’re watching for them and responding as quick as we can,” he said.
The BLM and other agencies this year face the added challenge of fighting fires while taking precautions to limit the threat COVID-19 poses to crews.
“We’ve been pretty successful so far and it’s going well,” Coulter said.