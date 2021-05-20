Managing Editor and unwitting Renaissance man Dale Shrull reveals fascinating aspects of his diverse work history and takes you on a tour of the Newsroom in the second installment of Crossing the Divide: The Daily Direct, Newsroom 101. Trace the path of a news tip as it transforms into a full-fledged, fully vetted news article delivered to your inbox or doorstep.
Crossing the Divide: The Daily Direct, Newsroom 101
- Gretchen Reist
