Cheers and jeers punctuated the COVID-19 discussion at the District 51 Board of Education meeting Tuesday night where a conversation about changing masks protocols hinged on one question: “Who’s making the decision here?”
District 51 was set to relax standards regarding COVID-19 protocols in schools next week, primarily around mandatory masking in the case of a school outbreak. With less than a week until that date, the county is nowhere near the data points that were originally set to trigger the change, prompting debate over what to do about any changes.
The framework established for relaxing the COVID-19 standards was announced in a letter from district leadership in December and some board members said Tuesday night they weren’t in agreement with the standards laid out in that move.
“I think the district tied themselves too closely to those data points,” Board President Andrea Haitz said, referencing the metrics based on the county’s one-week average positivity rates (5% or less), one-week cumulative incident rates (below 100) and hospitalizations caused by the virus (no more than one per day via a seven-day trailing average).
No action was taken by the board, as the issue was only set for discussion in a work session. Comments by the board drew audible reactions from the crowd, including cheers for moving ahead with relaxing the standards and murmurs when the discussion moved to adhering to the status quo for masking.
During the discussion, Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, who made references to the unpopularity associated with the decision, said the district would continue to look at the county’s numbers as Feb. 7 approaches. As of Tuesday, the county’s one-week positivity rate was 16%, the one-week incidence rate was more than 800 and 64 people had been hospitalized in the past two weeks. Still, county numbers had begun to decline from the peak of the January spike, prompting discussion that the district may be able to move forward with relaxing mask standards.
The board’s discussion was followed by audience comment which came after The Daily Sentinel’s press time.
Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, Superintendent Diana Sirko and Hill met Tuesday with Mesa County Public Health to discuss the state of the county’s COVID-19 data and how it could inform the district’s decision to stand by its Feb. 7 date for removing all coronavirus protocols or to delay that move until later in the month.
Last week, Sirko said in her weekly report that 25 schools in the district had surpassed the 2% threshold for universal masking, but she also said that the district’s cases were falling.
During the board meeting, Hill said that while the county’s data isn’t where the district would like it to be, that internal statistics within the district are more encouraging.
“A positive thing we talked about was our data internally in the district is heading down. COVID cases are dropping,” Hill said. “We were about to hit close to 2% positivity (district-wide) at one point. Now we’re down to like 0.5% as far as students and staff. The county told us today that they’ve been talking to community folks saying mid-February is when they, the community, will be heading out of this as far as the spike is concerned.”
Jones and Board Treasurer Angela Lema both reiterated their support for dropping mask requirements. When Lema said, “I, for one, am ready to move on to Free to Choose,” it drew a raucous reaction from those in attendance.
Sirko said that there could still be occasions in which virtual learning is implemented after mask mandates are scrapped, referencing the norovirus outbreak in November 2019 or any potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Maybe that’s better than masking people,” Lema said.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel:
“Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) continues to provide local school districts with the latest data related to transmission and illness levels as well as statewide (CDPHE) and national (CDC) guidelines and recommendations as they relate to proven prevention measures for COVID-19. MCPH meets regularly with D51 as well as other community partners. Policy decisions are made by the district, with MCPH providing support and consultation as requested.”
Tom Hesse contributed to this story.