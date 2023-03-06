Proposed school closures were the main topic of discussion among community members who attended Saturday’s monthly “Coffee with the Board” meeting at Tope Elementary School. Board members Andrea Haitz and Will Jones, below, were on hand to answer questions about the controversial recommendation to close two elementary schools and one middle school.
Scott Crabtree
D51 board members Andrea Haitz and Will Jones answer questions from residents during the monthly Coffee with the Board event at Tope Elementary on Saturday.
D51 board members Andrea Haitz and Will Jones listen to a question during the monthly Coffee with the Board event at Tope Elementary on Saturday.
The school district’s monthly “Coffee with the Board” meetings can be on the tense side, and amid talk of impending school closures, Saturday’s gathering was no different.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has been weighing the possibility of closing Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School at a time of declining enrollment. Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham recently recommended that the three locations be closed and the students be relocated to nearby schools. As the likelihood of closures heightens, it made for a rather emotional and sometimes tense public forum Saturday morning.
“You’re messing with teachers’ entire livelihood,” Sara Sanders, a parent and community member, said. “What’s going to happen to all the displaced teachers that this creates? What then?”
The two school board members present, President Andrea Haitz and Vice President Will Jones, tried to assure the upwards of 30 attendees at Tope Elementary that the board would do “everything they could” to relocate displaced teachers.
“Everyone who isn’t probationary will have a position somewhere, even if it isn’t in your area of expertise,” Haitz said. “You will be employed next year, that I can assure you.”
Haitz went on to explain that the board has a team ready to help assist displaced teachers relocate to other schools and that she is “confident every displaced teacher could get a new position.” Haitz also said that “if something isn’t done, then in the future, we really will be gambling with peoples’ lives.”
Bingham’s report on district enrollment trends was cited by Haitz and Jones throughout Saturday’s meeting. According to the report, the district had 459 fewer students enrolled for the fall of 2022 than it did the prior school year, down from 21,328 to 20,869.
Forecasting enrollment for the remainder of the decade, Bingham predicted that the district will lose 2,361 students by 2030.
“Future projections are saying that we will have a drop of at least 1,300 kids based on the number of children alive today,” Haitz said. “I know this is hard and it seems like a drastic measure, but if we don’t do something now, I worry things will get much, much worse in the future.”
Several theories were voiced by crowd members as to why enrollment is dipping. Some attributed the issue to dwindling fertility rates and another person said it was because the price of rearing children acts as a contraceptive itself. One woman claimed that more parents were opting for alternatives to public education, like private and homeschooling options, because of “political agendas being jammed down students’ throats.” Another woman even aired out her theory that vaccines are causing mass miscarriages, causing the population to plummet.
Emotions were high at the meeting like they have been at regular Board of Education meetings,, with many teachers and parents associated with the three schools providing personal anecdotes and testimonials on behalf of their and their kids’ schools.
“When I heard about all this, I felt like my life exploded,” said Jamie Peden, a teacher at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary. “I understand that hard decisions need to be made, but I just really hope that the board considers perspectives outside just the demographer. The team at Lincoln Orchard Mesa works so hard for their kids, and you just want to blow all that up.”
Haitz said that a decision “needs to be made soon,” and that it could happen as soon as Thursday or Friday.
“We do need to make a decision soon, and it needs to happen within a week of the meeting,” Haitz said. “I don’t want to play yo-yo with peoples’ lives.”
The controversial proposition of a MarillacHealth school-based clinic in the new Grand Junction High School also surfaced at the meeting. Some accused the board of misusing funds, that the clinic was unnecessary and diverted money needed to keep the schools open.
Haitz went on to announce a recent lawsuit filed against Marillac- Health and SCL Health. According to Haitz, an anonymous tip of a both local and federal lawsuit against the two groups is unfolding and that “we as a school board don’t want to get wrapped up in it.”
“We don’t have much information to share right now, but our understanding is that there are accusations of wrongful personnel firing and misuse of funds. We have not heard anything about malpractice,” Haitz said. “It gives the board a cause for concern. We aren’t saying MarillacHealth is guilty or isn’t guilty. Right now our legal counsel is assessing the situation.”
Other crowd members asked Haitz and Jones of possible means of preventing closures. Some asked if the money from marijuana sales could be diverted on behalf of the schools, though Haitz explained that those funds are “allocated to parks and recreation, education doesn’t get that money.”
“I’m terribly upset about this. I don’t really know what to say,” said Carol Baker, a retired teacher.
“Yes, I understand that enrollment is down and that the board is in a tough place, but closing three schools is really, really tough. Schools aren’t a business.
“Schools really are a community and a culture. It’s going to be really hard on people, deter people from moving here and hamper the quality of education in the valley.”
Haitz concluded the meeting by saying that “the only thing constant in life is change” and that she hopes “we all can rally around our kids, assure them that it’ll be OK, find the silver lining and make this a more positive thing.”
Will Jones, who remained relatively quiet throughout the 2-hour forum, said he wishes they didn’t have to resort to closing schools.
“I don’t want to close any schools. I really don’t. It’s something that we have to do, though,” Jones said. “It makes me sad. I lose sleep over it.”