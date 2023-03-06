The school district’s monthly “Coffee with the Board” meetings can be on the tense side, and amid talk of impending school closures, Saturday’s gathering was no different.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has been weighing the possibility of closing Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School at a time of declining enrollment. Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham recently recommended that the three locations be closed and the students be relocated to nearby schools. As the likelihood of closures heightens, it made for a rather emotional and sometimes tense public forum Saturday morning.