Winter recreationists are being warned to be careful amid ongoing dangerous avalanche conditions that are expected to linger through this Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Friday was rating the avalanche danger as considerable in the state’s central mountains, including on Grand Mesa, while moderate conditions prevailed in the state’s southern mountains.
It said considerable avalanche danger likely would remain in the central mountains through the weekend. One factor contributing to the ongoing danger involves persistent, weak underlying snow layers that can lead to slides.
“Conservative terrain choices are needed to travel safely in the mountains. Keep your slope angles low, and avoid traveling across or below slopes steeper than about 30 degrees. That can be hard with good snow and blue skies. Keep your enthusiasm in check,” the center said in an avalanche forecast discussion for the central mountains.
Four people have died in Colorado so far this season from avalanches. Most recently, two snowmobilers were buried and killed Jan. 7 east of Winter Park. On Dec. 31 the son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died when the two of them were caught in a slide while skiing near Breckenridge.
The fourth death involved a backcountry tourer north of Berthoud Pass Dec. 26, according to the Avalanche Information Center.
Center Director Ethan Greene said Friday that 987 slides have been recorded in the state since Dec. 26. He said the state will see far more than that over an entire year, but the number is higher than normal for this point in the season. Slides also are bigger than normal for this time of year, with bigger slides typically coming later in the season as the snowpack has built up more, he said.
He said it’s also not uncommon to have weak layers of snowpack near the ground, but that phenomenon is worse than usual this year. Combine that with above-normal, heavy snows in December and January, and the result is much larger avalanches than is normal this time of year, he said.
The dangerous conditions also have been occurring over holiday periods when more people are venturing out into the mountains, which is a reason why the center is wanting to get out the avalanche education message ahead of this holiday weekend.
“We want people to get and have a good time this weekend but we want them to be safe,” Greene said.
More snow is in the forecast this weekend across Colorado’s mountains, which Greene thinks likely will mean the moderate avalanche danger in the southern mountains is short-lived. He said the “considerable” avalanche danger rating, which ranks third on a five-part scale ranging from low to extreme, is unfortunately when most fatal avalanches happen because the signs are harder to see.
While Grand Mesa has a lot of flat terrain generally unaffected by avalanches, that terrain often is interspersed with steep slopes that can be dangerous and have contributed to avalanche accidents over the years, he said.
The center provides forecasts to the Colorado Department of Transportation so that it can do mitigation work in hazard areas where avalanches threaten Colorado Highway 65, he noted.
Greene said recognizing avalanche terrain is important, and that terrain basically consists of any slopes over 30 degrees and covered in snow. He warned that Grand Mesa is the kind of place where snowmobilers might go out at the day’s start agreeing to stay on flat terrain, but later forget that and get lured into “highmarking” on slopes, potentially endangering themselves.
The avalanche center encourages would-be backcountry visitors to check its avalanche forecasts at https://avalanche.state.co.us and plan their backcountry travel accordingly.
Greene advises people to make sure what they do matches the conditions, and said if they aren’t sure how to navigate in avalanche conditions they should stay on low-angle slopes and avoid being below steeper slopes.
Greene recommends everyone traveling in avalanche terrain carry an avalanche-rescue transceiver, probe pole and shovel, and that they all know how to use that equipment.