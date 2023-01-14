121722-Snow Fun 9-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A snow covered cabin at Mesa Lakes Resort on Grand Mesa, where the avalanche danger was rated considerable, according the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Winter recreationists are being warned to be careful amid ongoing dangerous avalanche conditions that are expected to linger through this Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Friday was rating the avalanche danger as considerable in the state’s central mountains, including on Grand Mesa, while moderate conditions prevailed in the state’s southern mountains.