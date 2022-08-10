A proposal to have a new independent commission oversee regulation of oil and gas development in Colorado won’t be considered by state voters this year, after decisions by the state title-setting board and the Colorado Supreme Court, leaving local proponent and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis looking toward possibly trying again in the future.

Davis and David Davia, chief executive officer of the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association, had pursued both statutory and constitutional measures that would create a commission consisting of two Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated commissioners, appointed by retired state justices or judges. Commission members would have to have experience in applicable fields of science, engineering, environmental protection or natural resource management.