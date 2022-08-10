A proposal to have a new independent commission oversee regulation of oil and gas development in Colorado won’t be considered by state voters this year, after decisions by the state title-setting board and the Colorado Supreme Court, leaving local proponent and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis looking toward possibly trying again in the future.
Davis and David Davia, chief executive officer of the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association, had pursued both statutory and constitutional measures that would create a commission consisting of two Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated commissioners, appointed by retired state justices or judges. Commission members would have to have experience in applicable fields of science, engineering, environmental protection or natural resource management.
However, the title board decided in 2-1 votes that the measure didn’t meet the state’s requirement that ballot measures be limited to a single subject.
Ruling in appeals on those votes, the Colorado Supreme Court in late May issued brief orders backing the title board’s decisions, meaning proponents couldn’t proceed with trying to gather enough signatures to get either measure on the ballot. Davis said he found the ruling strange, in that the court in the past has said a similar proposal met the single-subject requirement.
“To me it seems pretty political,” he said of the board and court decisions.
In a legal filing with the state Supreme Court on behalf of the title board, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said the proposal didn’t just create a commission, but included language seeking to strip state environmental regulators “of their authority to regulate matters in their spheres of expertise if those matters touch on oil and gas operations.” It would have let the new commission veto decisions by state air, water, health and solid/hazardous waste regulators that affect oil and gas operations, according to the filing.
The filing said the measure as a result presented the risk of voter confusion and also of “logrolling,” where voters might support the proposal as a good government measure “even though they would otherwise oppose limiting the authority of environmental regulators.”
Davis thinks voters would have been receptive to the proposal on this fall’s ballot given the price of oil and gas and all the regulations being applied to the industry.
“I think it would have had a really good chance of passing this year,” he said.
Proponents of the proposal say it would reduce politics in oil and gas regulation that results in arbitrary swings in policy.
“You would get a much better representation, I think, of Colorado (on the proposed commission) and less people on either ideological side, and more of a reasonable approach to development of oil and gas,” Davis said.
Currently the industry in Colorado is regulated by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which has five voting members, who receive a salary for their work. The positions are appointed by the governor and the commission currently includes three Democrats and two unaffiliated members, with experience in areas including public health, the industry, and environmental and wildlife protection. The full-time commission was first constituted in 2020, replacing a larger volunteer board, as required by a wide-ranging 2019 oil and gas measure, Senate Bill 181.
In 2020, Davia and Diane Schwenke, the CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce who this year announced her plans to retire, pursued a measure similar to the current one. Though they got approval from the state Supreme Court to proceed with gathering signatures to get the measure on the ballot, they decided not to do so at that time, and to instead give the new commission a chance to do its work, including implementing new rules to implement Senate Bill 181.
Opposition to creating an independent commission has focused in part on concerns that it would result in a pro-industry regulatory shift. Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, who was listed in legal proceedings as a respondent to this year’s ballot measure proposals, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Davis indicated he hopes to try again to pursue the measure.
While he and Davia pursued both statutory and constitutional forms of the proposal, the plan would be to just settle on one ballot measure, and Davis prefers a constitutional measure because lawmakers wouldn’t be able to change it. Colorado constitutional measures require at least 55% support from voters in order to be approved.