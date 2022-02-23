Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes plans to revisit with Cedaredge High School students about possible new names for Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta.
Suppes offered to do so last week during a meeting of a subcommittee formed by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board to reach out to the African-American community for input on the proposed renaming of the two geographic features. During an online meeting of that subcommittee last week, Black elected officials and civil rights activists joined others in pondering the possible history behind the names and how the creek and mesa might best be renamed.
That discussion sometimes took note of America’s dark history when it comes to treatment of Blacks. One meeting participant, Michele Simpson, said she assumed the names of the creek and mesa resulted from Blacks living in the area.
She then added, “My initial thinking, to be honest with you, is I thought, ‘who died there?’. I began to think of a lynching or some violent act that had occurred.”
Neither Suppes nor the federal Board on Geographic Names have been able to determine where the names came from, after looking into the matter in response to a proposal by a Denver resident to rename the creek and mesa because their names are considered offensive.
A MORE APPROPRIATE NAME?
Delta County commissioners ended up recommending they instead be called Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, due to the adobe clay found in that area. Cedaredge High School’s 2019-20 freshman class came up with the idea.
But Junie Joseph, a member of the state naming board and a Boulder City Council member who is Black, had suggested that there may be a more appropriate new name for the two features that could be educational about Black history and accomplish some restorative justice. She chaired the subcommittee’s meeting.
She said she’s heard from community members who have suggested naming the features for Black people who have made contributions to the state, such as former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb.
The state board is looking to make a recommendation on the matter to Gov. Jared Polis. The eventual decision on any name change would be made by the federal board.
Jennifer Runyon, a senior researcher with the U.S Board on Geographic Names, told the subcommittee that the board prefers when renaming features to maintain the original intent of a word while removing what’s derogatory about it. She said if there was a story involving a family behind the Delta County names, that family’s name probably would be the federal board’s first choice for a new name.
“Ideally if we can uncover their history and discover the name of that individual, wouldn’t that be wonderful to put their name on this creek, you know — take away the negative word and put their name on it,” Runyon said.
She said if that can’t happen, the next best thing would be to look for some prominent Black person in Delta County history to name the features after, and if no appropriate person in the county is found, look to state or national Black figures for a name.
RENAMING CAN BE A CHALLENGE
Joseph noted that linking historical Black names to features can be a challenge.
“Remember as well, part of our history is dark,” she said. “Black people were run out of different towns and their history erased, so don’t be surprised if you look at the historical record and there’s nothing there.”
Obi Ezeadi, a Westminster City Council member, noted that Negro Mesa and Negro Creek previously had been referred to by the “N-word.” The names were changed on federal maps in the 1960s.
“There is no positive connotation of the N-word. It was named the N-word for a reason, those two structures,” he said. “I do think the history is important but what I’m more concerned about is the future, right? It’s the restoration.”
He said changing the features’ names to ones that reflect historical black leaders could be powerful in a county of 30,000 people.
“It would be noticed very prominently because of the size of this county and it could be used as a great example of just how we do restorative justice properly,” he said.
Suppes asked the subcommittee that he be given 30 to 60 days to reach out again to Cedaredge High students and research names of Black families who lived in the area.
“I want this to be a local name,” he said. “I don’t want this to be renamed by a bunch of people that have never stepped foot in Delta County, never even seen what we’re talking about. I want it to have some local meaning.”
Joseph took the offer by Suppes to the state naming board Thursday. She told the board she appreciated his involvement in the subcommittee’s meeting and thinks his request should be honored, and it agreed to postpone further consideration of the renaming proposal until its meeting next month.
Joseph noted during the subcommittee’s conversation that this is Black History Month. She said while few people know where Delta County is, the effort to rename the features there is meaningful.
“That’s how we’re going to change the world, a little bit at a time,” she said.
Glenda Robinson, a Boulder-area minister and activist who joined in the conversation, said she lived through the Jim Crow era and participated in Martin Luther King’s last march, in Memphis, Tennessee, before he was killed there.
Robinson said, “We’ve got a lot of work to do and I know that there was somebody — this is just in my heart of hearts — in this county that lose their life for the cause of freedom that we are fighting for still today. Freedom is not free. People pay for it with their human lives.”