The outcomes of U.S. Senate races in November not only marked a victory for Democrats who will retain control of that legislative body but also are good news when it comes to the prospects of a Grand Junction-based magistrate judge being confirmed to fill an upcoming federal district judge vacancy.
Around the start of September, President Biden nominated U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It has remained unclear whether the Senate would have time to act on his nomination before the end of the year, however. And if Republicans took control of the Senate next year it was possible that they would slow down confirmations of Biden-nominated judgeships, potentially jeopardizing the chances for some nominees to be confirmed.
However, with Democratic incumbents recently being declared the victors in races in Arizona and Nevada, the Senate either will remain split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes, or Democrats could control it 51-49 depending on the outcome of a runoff race in Georgia.
"Gallagher will easily win confirmation. The only issue is when," said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who closely follows federal judicial nominations.
Tobias continues to believe it could be difficult for the Senate to act on Gallagher's nomination before this year is out. He said in an email Monday that Gallagher "is in a large group nominated the same day, so the Senate may lack enough time to move him through the whole process this year."
Gallagher would need a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, discussion and vote and a floor debate and vote, and there also are many nominees ahead of him waiting for votes in committee and on the floor, Tobias said.
But he said that even if there is too little time this year, Biden can just renominate Gallagher early next year and the Senate will then confirm him.
"I think that Gallagher will have a smooth confirmation, because he is a well qualified, mainstream nominee with much relevant experience as a Magistrate Judge, and the Democrats will have at least a 50-50 majority and perhaps 51-49, so they can rather easily move nominees," Tobias said.
Tobias previously noted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had said that if Republicans retook control of the Senate they would slow judicial confirmations way down as they did at the end of former President Barack Obama's time in office.
Biden nominated Gallagher to fill the vacancy created when Judge William Martinez shifts to senior, part-time status on Feb. 10.
Gallagher's current position as magistrate judge also is a part-time one, and he also works as a criminal defense attorney. He has been a federal magistrate judge for a decade. Magistrate judges help district court judges in handling caseloads, such as by presiding over pretrial matters in civil cases and some court appearances by criminal defendants.
Gallagher also is a former deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., both had recommended to Biden that Gallagher be nominated to be a district judge.
“Sen. Bennet believes Judge Gallagher will make a terrific addition to Colorado’s District Court and is working with the Senate Judiciary Committee to schedule a confirmation hearing for Judge Gallagher as soon as possible," Bennet's office said in a statement Monday after being contacted for comment.