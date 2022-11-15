The outcomes of U.S. Senate races in November not only marked a victory for Democrats who will retain control of that legislative body but also are good news when it comes to the prospects of a Grand Junction-based magistrate judge being confirmed to fill an upcoming federal district judge vacancy.

Around the start of September, President Biden nominated U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It has remained unclear whether the Senate would have time to act on his nomination before the end of the year, however. And if Republicans took control of the Senate next year it was possible that they would slow down confirmations of Biden-nominated judgeships, potentially jeopardizing the chances for some nominees to be confirmed.