A Denver congresswoman is trying again to get a major Colorado wilderness bill passed into law, this time with higher hopes due to the Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat, has reintroduced a measure that would provide wilderness protection to nearly 660,000 acres in 36 places in the state. The bill places a focus on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, much of it lower-elevation land than typically has been designated as wilderness in Colorado. The measure would protect areas from the Little Bookcliffs north of Palisade and Bangs Canyon outside Grand Junction, to Dolores River Canyon and 14,048-foot Handies Peak in the San Juan Mountains.
The proposed acreage is in western and southern Colorado, and the measure over the years has failed to gain support from commissioners from some of the counties where the acreage lies, including Mesa County. Former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, didn’t support DeGette’s bill, and his successor, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, isn’t a cosponsor, though the land generally overlaps the 3rd Congressional District she represents. She has been critical of the Colorado Outdoors and Recreation and Economy Act, a bill that would provide wilderness and other protections to some 400,000 acres of land.
U.S. Reps Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter, all Colorado Democrats, are cosponsoring DeGette’s measure.
DeGette has been working on getting a Colorado wilderness measure passed since 1999. Last year it was approved twice by the House of Representatives, making it the largest Colorado wilderness bill to clear the House in more than a decade.
The Senate, at the time controlled by Republicans, refused to bring the bill up for a vote last year. But Democrats control it now due to Vice President Kamala Harris being in a position to cast a tie-breaking vote in a chamber split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. DeGette said in a news release that with Democrats controlling the Senate and White House, she thinks her measure has a real chance of passing both chambers and becoming law this year.
“Our fight to protect more of Colorado’s wilderness gained tremendous momentum last year and we are confident that we are finally in a position to get this bill approved and signed into law,” she said.
In and around Mesa County, areas proposed for protection in the bill include:
n 25,624 acres in Demaree Canyon northwest of Grand Junction;
n 28,279 acres in the Little Bookcliffs area, home to a wild horse herd;
n more than 18,000 acres in Bangs Canyon;
n some 26,000 acres known as The Palisade, nearly 20,000 acres in Unaweep Canyon, and 37,637 acres in Sewemup Mesa, all southwest of Grand Junction;
n 17,587 acres in Roubideau Canyon southeast of Grand Junction.
Opposition to DeGette’s bill in recent years has come from commissioners in Mesa, Garfield, Montezuma and Dolores counties due at least partly to the restrictions that apply to wilderness areas, which generally prohibit things such as motorized travel and commercial activities.
New Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland said DeGette has been pursuing the measure since Rowland served as commissioner before, and she remains opposed to it. She said DeGette never has talked to Mesa commissioners about the bill, and commissioners are open to conversations about changes that might make it more amenable to them.
She said one of her big concerns is that access to wilderness is limited to the young and healthy.
“It’s a slap in the face to people with disabilities because you can only access it if you’re able-bodied and can walk or hike,” Rowland said.
DeGette’s office says more than two-thirds of the proposed areas are managed as wilderness now though they lack formal designation. The areas serve as critical habitat for a variety of plants and animals and support the state’s outdoor recreation economy, being enjoyed by hikers, boaters, hunters, anglers and others, her news release said.
Several conservation groups this week, including the Colorado Mountain Club and National Parks Conservation Association, applauded the bill’s introduction.
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, said in a statement, “Increased conservation for Colorado’s 8.3 million acres of BLM administered public lands is critically important for wildlife, recreation, and combating climate change; currently only about 8% has been permanently protected.
“… We look forward to working with Rep. DeGette and the other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation to make sure that BLM land conservation is a centerpiece of President Biden’s national goal to protect 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030,” he said.