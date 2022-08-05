Tiffany Pehl

 Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado

The new executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado is no stranger to the organization, and certainly not a stranger to the previous director.

Tiffany Pehl, who began working for the organization six years ago as a temporary administrative assistant and most recently was its deputy director, took over as executive director of the organization in late June. Her predecessor, and mother, Bonnie Petersen, stayed on for another month to aid in the leadership transition before stepping down from the organization in late July.