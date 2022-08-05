The new executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado is no stranger to the organization, and certainly not a stranger to the previous director.
Tiffany Pehl, who began working for the organization six years ago as a temporary administrative assistant and most recently was its deputy director, took over as executive director of the organization in late June. Her predecessor, and mother, Bonnie Petersen, stayed on for another month to aid in the leadership transition before stepping down from the organization in late July.
AGNC is a council of municipal and county governments in northwest Colorado, among them Mesa, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. It works on economic development and other matters.
Pehl said in an email that she became deputy director earlier this year and hadn’t anticipated applying for the executive director job, “but as we’ve seen this year, hiring for these critical positions has been difficult and I did not want to see the organization impacted by a lack of leadership. Knowing I had the knowledge and skills to continue driving the organization forward, I decided to put my name in the running.
“Ultimately, the Selection Committee agreed I would be a good fit in the role and offered me the position. We are excited to continue the great work AGNC has been involved in and begin new projects with our members to further improve the conditions of Northwest Colorado.”
Petersen stepped down as executive director after seven years in the role. She also was a previous executive director of the Western Slope organization Club 20.
Pehl said she is a sixth-generation western Colorado native. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2008 from what is now Colorado Mesa University, after graduating from Grand Junction High School.
According to her biography on AGNC’s website, she worked after college with CenturyLink at its local office, moving to Phoenix after that office closed but later returning home because she missed western Colorado’s rural lifestyle.
Pehl said her mom hired her in 2016 for six weeks to help get AGNC’s annual Economic Development Summit set up.
“During that time, she was impressed with my ability to quickly take on all the aspects of the administrative assistant position and went back to the AGNC board, asking for permission to hire me permanently,” Pehl said.
In ensuing years Pehl has served within the organization as Northwest Colorado Enterprise Zone administrator, program administrator, and most recently overseeing AGNC’s day-to-day activities as deputy director.
In a news release, AGNC said its selection committee reviewed numerous applications and interviewed several potential candidates to fill the vacancy, but none matched Pehl’s knowledge and experience.
Petersen, in the release, cited Pehl’s involvement in work including obtaining designation of a regional Economic Development District, managing grant programs, and supporting marketing and use of the Northwest Colorado Enterprise Zone, which allows for tax credits to be provided to businesses expanding within the zone or locating there.
“She is well-equipped to take on this new role and manage a smooth transition for the benefit of the organization and its members,” Petersen said.
Chairman Mike Samson said Wednesday that it’s going to be extremely difficult to replace Petersen, who gave her heart and soul to AGNC. But he said Pehl is up to the job, had a great mentor in Petersen for six years, has knowledge of AGNC’s programs, and knows well the elected county and municipal officials from the areas AGNC serves.
“She’s got a great personality, she’s a hard worker, so I guess you might say like mother, like daughter. She’s a go-getter ... she’s a natural to take that slot,” he said. “She’s the one that shone above all the others (who applied) for those reasons and many more.”