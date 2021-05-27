Delta-Montrose Electric Association says it is saving significant money and moving to expand its use of local renewable energy after its decision to part ways last year with its former wholesale power provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
DMEA said in a recent news release that it saved $2.7 million in power costs last year over 2019, reflecting the savings from its first six months sourcing electricity from Guzman Energy rather than Tri-State.
The savings came despite relatively equal volumes of electricity purchases each year. They also contributed to the electric cooperative’s adjusted net operating margins last year exceeding $4.3 million, more than double its operating margins in 2019 as DMEA had its strongest financial results since 2014. DMEA received annual capital credits from Tri-State under its contract with that wholesaler, but says its power savings last year exceeded the typical annual credits it received in recent years.
DMEA says it showed remarkable financial resilience last year despite the pandemic and the resulting layoffs and business closures in the communities it serves.
Meanwhile, Guzman Energy and DMEA in a separate release earlier this month announced plans to develop an 80-megawatt solar energy project about 3.5 miles southeast of Delta in the Garnet Mesa area. The project will produce more than 194,000 megawatt-hours of power a year, enough to supply about 18,000 homes. DMEA will directly buy some of the energy produced by the plant with Guzman taking the rest.
The project is the first local renewable energy project to be developed in partnership with Guzman since DMEA ended its power supply agreement with Tri-State last summer.
DMEA had a contract with Tri-State running through 2040, but wanted to get out of it in order to use more renewable energy and more locally produced power, and provide its members with cheaper power and more stable rates than it said would have been the case if it stayed with Tri-State. It says its rates are now below the state average for distribution co-ops.
Tri-State’s wholesale rates are driven in part by debt related to legacy investments in coal-fired power. More recently, renewable power has become cheaper than burning coal, without the associated pollution and climate impacts.
In leaving Tri-State, DMEA struck a 12.5-year wholesale power supply contract with Guzman under which Guzman also agreed to pay the $62.5 million exit fee DMEA owed Tri-State for ending its contract with Tri-State early.
Tri-State has been adding more wind and solar power to its portfolio, but didn’t move fast enough to satisfy DMEA. The local cooperative also disliked a restriction by Tri-State preventing the local cooperatives it supplies from generating more than 5% of their power locally.
“When we transitioned to Guzman Energy as our power supplier, we had three primary goals: rate stabilization, increased local renewable generation, and local control. The Garnet Mesa Solar project helps us achieve all three,” Virginia Harman, DMEA’s acting CEO, said in the joint release on the project.
For DMEA and the communities it serves, the project will employ 350 to 400 people over an estimated 11 months of construction, generate millions of dollars in local property taxes, and help DMEA reach about 20% local power generation.
“The project is in the study phase for interconnection and the Delta County permitting process has been initiated,” Guzman and DMEA said in their release.
The project is expected to go into operation in early 2023.