An accountability group has filed a complaint accusing the head of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources of violating state law by directing a state contract award of nearly $500,000, related to wolf reintroduction in Colorado, to a company where his wife worked.
George Brauchler, representing Defend Colorado, filed the complaint with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission against Dan Gibbs, executive director of DNR, in connection with the contract with Keystone Policy Center. The $496,000 contract is for public outreach on wolf reintroduction, which is to begin by the end of 2023 in the state after voters required it with last year’s passage of Proposition 114.
A spokeswoman for DNR defended Gibbs on Tuesday, saying he played no role in the contract selection process.
Defend Colorado said the contract was issued April 22 by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an agency overseen by Gibbs, while Keystone employed his wife, Johanna Raquet Gibbs. The complaint includes a staff list from Keystone that shows Raquet Gibbs to be a senior project director at Keystone, with her biography showing she has worked there for 15 years.
However, Keystone’s current staff list doesn’t show her as an employee there. A Keystone media representative said Tuesday she left her job in June.
Defend Colorado says another company, CDR Associates, provided a lower bid, of just $270,000, but Keystone was chosen for the work instead.
The complaint includes an attached memo, apparently from CPW, outlining its selection process for the contract. The memo said CPW received seven responses to a request for proposals, and four companies’ proposals were determined to be in the competitive range. The other two competitive bids were for about $742,000 and $1.41 million, respectively.
The memo said CDR Associates’ proposal had pros such as a well-thought-out, structured plan, but Keystone’s proposal and presentation were perhaps the most specific and detailed, and it has a strong team with a well-established Western Slope presence. Keystone Policy Center is based in the unincorporated community of Keystone in Summit County. Proposition 114 requires that the wolves be reintroduced west of the Continental Divide, in western Colorado.
The memo said Keystone has past experience with contentious issues in the state, and the price it offered was a good value to the state. It says the proposals were considered by an evaluation committee that then submitted its analysis to the CPW director and commission chair for their decision. The memo doesn’t indicate that Gibbs played any direct role in the decision.
Megan Castle, a DNR spokeswoman, said by email Tuesday, “It was Colorado Parks and Wildlife ... that entered into the contract with Keystone Center after a rigorous independent process to select a consultant to conduct public outreach for the voter approved wolf restoration project, adhering to all statutory requirements and the rules under the Colorado procurement code. Dan had no involvement in this contract selection process when CPW entered into the contract with the Keystone Policy Center.”
The complaint says Gibbs violated state law by overseeing the awarding of a contract from the state to his wife’s employer while failing to disclose the conflict of interest.
“Having an Executive Director of a state agency award a $496,000 contract to his wife’s employer, over a competing bid that was nearly 50% lower, and refusing to publicly disclose the conflict of interest, is a clear violation of state law and a blatant disregard of the public trust,” Brauchler said in a news release.
Brauchler is a Republican and a former district attorney in Colorado. Defend Colorado says on its website that it’s “an action-based organization that demands accountability, transparency and honesty in Colorado state government.”
A Colorado Politics story on the complaint Tuesday described Defend Colorado as a Republican-affiliated dark money group that targets Democrats. The group earlier this month filed a campaign finance complaint against state Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, accusing him of accepting and concealing illegal campaign contributions. Last month it filed an ethics complaint against Rick Palacio, former chief of staff to Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat.
Castle said of the complaint against Gibbs, “It’s unfortunate that the independent ethics commission is being used this way. Dan Gibbs is committed to public service and we are grateful for his service.”
She said Gibbs “is a trusted and dedicated public servant, from protecting our forests as a volunteer wildland firefighter, to serving at the local and state level as an elected official, and he is focused on improving lives across our state. Dan is committed to the highest level of ethical and fiscal stewardship as the leader of the Colorado Dept. of Natural Resources and in all his efforts.”