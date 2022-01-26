Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public comment on local mule deer and elk herd management plans that propose reduced population objectives for deer and reflect habitat changes over the years that include fire and persistent drought.
The agency is proposing a reduction in the population objective to 5,000 to 8,000 deer for the Bookcliffs deer herd that stretches roughly north and west of Palisade/Grand Junction to the Rangely area and the Utah state line. The area also is referred to by CPW as data analysis unit D-11.
The previous management objective was 10,000 to 12,000 deer. The proposed reduction “allows CPW to manage the D-11 herd in sync with the habitat condition and capability while increasing the resiliency and sustainability of the herd,” the agency said in a news release.
CPW’s draft plan for the herd said its population has dropped precipitously since the early 1990s. The population has plateaued at around 7,000 to 10,000 deer since 2004, after having been more than twice its current size throughout the middle of the 20th century.
“Like most mule deer herds in the western U.S., the Bookcliffs deer population has declined since then and stagnated at a much smaller size,” the draft plan says.
It says that “a smaller population size aligns with current habitat conditions affected by feral horses, long-term drought, wildfire, degraded habitat, poor forage quality, the loss of habitat quality and quantity to energy development, and conversion of agricultural lands to housing.”
The Bureau of Land Management last year removed more than 400 wild horses from the West Douglas wild horse area, which is in the Bookcliffs deer herd area. The Bureau of Land Management doesn’t consider West Douglas to be an appropriate area for wild horses due to range conditions and terrain factors.
Drought has beset the Bookcliffs herd area, and the region as a whole, for much of the past two decades. And in 2020, the Pine Gulch Fire burned some 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction. The draft herd plan said areas of lower-intensity and patchy burning will likely result in a flush of beneficial regrowth for mule deer, but it will take longer for areas of high-intensity fire to regenerate and provide forage for deer, and revegetation could be dominated by invasive plants or ones with limited value to deer.
”It will be critical for land management agencies and private landowners to collaborate while reclaiming targeted areas affected by the Pine Gulch fire, with the intention of long-term habitat management that benefits wildlife,” the draft plan says.
RIFLE CREEK HERD
CPW also has released a draft management plan for the Rifle Creek (D-42) deer herd, which runs north of the stretch of Interstate 70 from Rifle to New Castle to around the Garfield/Rio Blanco county line. Like the Bookcliffs herd, its population has hovered at about half its historic levels. CPW is proposing reducing the population objective range to 6,200-8,200, from 7,700-9,400, to manage the herd at about its current numbers.
By contrast, the local Yellow Creek, or E-10, elk herd has steadily grown over the past few decades. That herd is bounded on the south by I-70 from Rifle to the Utah line, and runs north to the Rangely and Meeker areas. CPW estimates that after the 2020 hunting season, about 12,000 elk were in the herd, exceeding the previous herd management plan’s population objective of 7,000-9,000 elk.
“This objective range was set before improvements in modeling techniques, so CPW proposes a change in the objective range to 8,500-10,500 elk,” CPW said in its news release.
The herd’s population has mirrored the larger elk population in Colorado, the herd draft plan says. Elk were nearly killed off in the state in the early 1900s due to unregulated hunting, and the Yellow Creek population remained extremely low through much of the 20th century but grew steadily in the 1980s and early 1990s. The herd’s growth has since slowed due to increased hunting harvest to better manage the herd, CPW says.
It is proposing a slight reduction in the population objective range from the current population size due to factors including forage limitations resulting from drought, fire, wild horses and energy development. The reduction also reflects a desire to reduce resource competition with mule deer and lower the potential for population-level impacts from chronic wasting disease, CPW says.
The new herd plans would remain in effect for about a decade. They also address buck-to-doe and bull-to-cow ratios CPW proposes as objectives for the herds. Higher buck-to-doe ratios increase the number of trophy animals available for harvest by hunters, but evidence indicates they contribute to lower deer herd performance in Colorado, according to CPW.
Links to the plans can be found in the news release about them at cpw.state.co.us. Comments on the plans are being accepted until Feb. 21 and should be emailed to genevieve.fuller@state.co.us.