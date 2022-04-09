Natural gas drilling activity in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin last year fell even further from 2020 levels not seen since the 1990s.
Drilling began on just 30 wells in Garfield County last year, according to Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission data. That’s the least since the county had 19 well starts in 1998.
While Garfield County typically leads the region in gas development, Rio Blanco County topped Garfield with 47 well starts last year, the most activity that county has seen since 2012. Gunnison had one well start in 2021, involving the company Gunnison Energy, and no drilling occurred in other local counties, including Mesa County.
Weld County, where companies drill primarily for oil rather than gas, had 428 well starts last year, followed by Adams County with 71.
Rio Blanco saw the third-most activity, followed by Arapahoe County with 34 well starts, and then Garfield County.
Statewide, the COGCC reports 625 well starts last year, down from 735 in 2020, thanks in part to Weld County seeing a decline from 479 well starts in 2020.
In 2020, the Piceance Basin had 99 well starts, all in Garfield County. That had been the least since 1999, a time when drilling was just starting to ramp up in the county before peaking at 1,688 well starts in 2008.
The nonprofit group Community Counts on its website shows that two drilling rigs were operating in the area, both in Garfield County, as of mid-March. Caerus Oil and Gas and Terra Energy Partners each have been consistently running a rig. While there has been little drilling activity by other companies, Laramie Energy recently got approval from the COGCC for a 65-well project north of De Beque and has indicated it hopes to begin drilling on the project during the second quarter of this year.
CPX Piceance Holdings recently applied with the state for a 35-well project on a pad south of Rifle. Late last summer, Terra Energy Partners was approved by the COGCC for a 17-well project south of Rifle, and indicated at the time that it planned to start drilling on it in May. The project was one of the first two in the state approved by the COGCC under numerous new rules the agency had adopted to implement a change in its mission as required a 2019 law, Senate Bill 181. The COGCC now prioritizes protection of public health, welfare, the environment and wildlife over fostering of oil and gas development.
Local gas developers have struggled for years with low prices, but prices are up considerably now. But companies also typically lock in prices under long-term hedging contracts, so they have to wait for those to expire before they can fully take advantage of higher prices through more drilling.
But Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said regulatory and permitting issues also affect how quickly companies can respond to higher prices. Senate Bill 181 has required both the COGCC and the state Air Quality Control Commission to go through a number of rulemaking processes, and Miera said other recently passed legislature also has affected the industry.
“The regulatory uncertainty that’s being passed from the legislature to these state agencies doesn’t allow for some of the more robust drilling we’d hoped to see on the Western Slope,” she said.
She said that with new rules, permits are taking nine to 12 months to prepare for submittal and another nine or so months to go through the process, “so it’s a long lead time from getting ready for a project to permit in hand compared to what it used to be.”
Gas prices on Friday were around $6 as measured per thousand cubic feet or million British thermal units. That’s some three times what it was for much of last year. Miera said she thinks with $4 to $6, prices there could be more sustainable levels of gas development on the Western Slope if the industry gets the regulatory certainty it has been craving.