Professionals in the drone business are asking the U.S. Forest Service to reconsider proposed limits on use of the devices in places such as on roads, trails and at trail summits in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.
The Forest Service recently released a draft management plan for the jointly managed forests that covers issues such as logging, grazing, wildlife habitat and recreation. It includes language that would prohibit use of unmanned aircraft in places such as developed campgrounds, parking lots, day-use areas and boat launches, and on forest-wide roads and trails and at trail summits. Some other areas also would be covered in the prohibition, and drone use already is prohibited in areas such as designated wilderness.
The prohibition would allow for exceptions in some circumstances via a special use permit.
“I’m trying to understand what problem you’re trying to solve with this,” Kerry Garrison, with Multicopter Warehouse, a Front Range drone company, said when the Forest Service recently held a webinar on the recreation aspects of its draft plan.
Samantha Staley, GMUG’s forest planner, told Garrison the proposal would limit drone use in high-use parts of the forest. But Garrison said existing federal regulations already limit flying drones over people and moving vehicles. He said it’s one thing for the Forest Service to require compliance with Federal Aviation Administration drone rules, but he questions restricting use on roads, trails and summits.
“Often there’s nobody there” when he flies drones in such locations, he said.
Staley said the Forest Service wants public comments on the issue as it moves toward finalizing a plan, and suggested meeting with drone advocates. She said the agency’s recreation planning team is seeing increasing use of drones, and people are flying drones in parking lots and over people’s heads.
She said that for the Forest Service, it’s a question of whether just falling back on existing federal regulations is enough or the agency needs “something that helps to better implement that and kind of spell out what that means on the forest.”
Brent Eliason, who lives in Frisco and also is involved with drones at a professional level, told forest officials that sometimes nonprofessional tourists can be seen putting up drones in congested areas.
“It gets a little bit annoying, I understand that,” he said.
But he urged the Forest Service to look to the FAA to drive solutions to any problems.
“It’s pretty scary when the Forest Service, who are not experts in managing aircraft, begin to make regulations that inhibit our taxpayer dollars and our usage of these properties,” he said.
Vic Moss, a Colorado-based professional photographer who uses drones, said in an interview that the Forest Service’s proposal “was kind of shocking,” and drone advocates are acting out of concern that the GMUG proposal could be adopted and used as template elsewhere.
“That would close down the national forest to us,” he said.
Moss said, “The main issue was the areas they proposed to close were roads and the trails and that’s exactly where we would be flying because that’s the safest place to fly.”
He said the restriction would force drone users off trails, “where the wildlife is, and we don’t want to disturb wildlife.”
He credited Forest Service officials for reaching out to drone advocates to set up a meeting after advocates raised their recent concerns.
“They were so willing to work with us, which is phenomenal,” he said.
Staley said in an interview that when it comes to drone use, “I think generally we are deferring to FAA guidance and direction” in the draft plan.
“Where the rubber meets the road is translating that into something that can be implemented and also something that can be enforced,” she said.
She said she thinks there will be an ongoing conversation with the community to see what is fair in terms of proposed restrictions on drones and what goes too far.
“Trying to find that balance will be part of the conversation,” she said.