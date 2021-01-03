Weather forecasters and a new presidential administration will be watched closely in coming months for the clues they’ll offer about what the rest of 2021 may have in store for the region when it comes to developments on the natural-resource, public-lands and environmental fronts.
What moisture does or doesn’t show up as the year unfolds will have major implications for everything from water supplies to wildfire threats given the current drought gripping the region. What initiatives President-elect Joe Biden and his administration appointees pursue will help govern everything from oil and gas development on public land to the fate of the Bureau of Land Management national headquarters, which were relocated in 2020 to Grand Junction.
Also meriting watching for in 2021 is what the next developments may be for coal-related jobs in western Colorado amid the state’s and nation’s ongoing shift from coal-fired power to renewable energy. And while coal had a down year in 2020, quite the opposite was the case when it came to public use of public lands, raising questions about what 2021 may hold for visitation and what implications that may have.
But back to that drought story. A certain pandemic already has given us plenty of reason not to want to see a repeat of 2020, but for western Colorado, the weather provides plenty more. A somewhat average snowpack in the spring produced inadequate runoff once the precipitation largely ceased in the spring and parched ground soaked it up. And the summer failed to provide much monsoon moisture, with cloudless skies contributing to seasonal heat. Major wildfires in the state resulted, including the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, briefly the largest in state history before being eclipsed by two others, and the Grizzly Creek Fire that forced the shutdown of Interstate 70 for two weeks in Glenwood Canyon.
Drought continues to grip the entire state of Colorado, and drought more regionally continues to drive increasing concerns about the adequacy of water supplies throughout the Colorado River Basin given the drier and warmer weather that generally has prevailed through much of the 21st century. That has added urgency to efforts by Upper Basin states such as Colorado to continue exploring measures to reduce water demand by agriculture, cities and other users in times of drought to help head off the possibility of a mandatory curtailment of uses under an interstate compact.
With snowpack below average so far, this winter has offered little promise of reversing the continuing dry trend. But the winter is young and a few big storms can improve the outlook quickly, which is why everyone from ranchers to municipal water providers to firefighters will be listening closely in coming months to what forecasters have to say about what weather is in store.
WHITE HOUSE WONDERINGS
Will he or won’t he move the BLM headquarters again?
People on both sides of the issue of whether the headquarters should be moved back to Washington are already looking closely for clues about where Biden, or at least the people he hopes to have serve in positions such as Interior secretary, will come down on the question.
The Trump administration moved the new headquarters from Washington, D.C., in what officials said was an effort to locate top agency decisionmakers close to the lands the BLM manages and communities their decisions affect. The agency has said about 40 top-level and support positions are to be located in the city, with many more being distributed to various other locations around the West.
While generally welcomed locally, the move has received growing criticism that it is weakening the agency due to the number of high-level employees who left the BLM rather than moving out west, and the fact that its leadership is far from the halls of power in the nation’s capital.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., who Biden plans to nominate to serve as Interior secretary, has been critical of the headquarters move to Grand Junction, which may not bode well for Grand Junction’s hopes of keeping the office here. But the Biden administration also will have to consider the upheaval for current headquarters employees that yet another relocation would cause.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s actions on other matters related to public lands and the environment should prove interesting in coming months. For example, Biden could decide to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to shrink the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah.
Among other actions that would draw strong reactions pro and con, he could follow through on a campaign promise to ban oil and gas leasing and drilling on federal lands. Such a move likely would be cheered heartily by some conservationist and activist groups concerned about the greenhouse-gas, public health and other impacts of oil and gas development.
But the Western Energy Alliance industry group already has promised a legal challenge of such an action, which a University of Wyoming professor has estimated would result in Colorado in an annual average loss of $73 million in tax revenues from 2021-25 and average annual job losses in the state nearing 5,200 over that same timeframe.
WEST ELK MINE MATTERS
This year was yet another tough one for coal-related jobs in western Colorado. At the year’s start, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association said it planned to fully close its Craig Station coal-fired power plant in Moffat County by 2030. The announcement came as the utility is working to shift toward more use of clean and increasingly cheap renewable power, but has implications for hundreds of decent-paying jobs in northwestern Colorado. The plant’s three generating units, which are scheduled to close one after another between 2025-30, are supplied by two nearby coal mines for which the plant is their only customer.
Meanwhile, one coal mine continues to operate in the North Fork Valley. But owner Arch Resources has signaled an interest in selling its West Elk Mine there, after a court blocked an effort by Arch and Peabody Energy to operate West Elk and some other mines in Colorado and Wyoming in a joint venture.
In addition, the West Elk Mine has struggled in its effort to expand beneath a national forest roadless area thanks to a continuing legal challenge by environmental groups, adding to uncertainty over the mine and its future heading into the new year.
LOVED, HOPEFULLY NOT TO DEATH
Public-land use is yet one more issue where what has happened in 2020 raises questions about what might come in 2021. With all the limitations that COVID-19 forced on people, one way they responded was to head in huge numbers into the great outdoors where the socially distanced solace of scenery and fresh air has provided a balm for the malaise of pandemic-related restrictions.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the BLM, the Forest Service and the National Park Service all reported strong visitation numbers, from hikers to boaters to back-country skiers.
While those agencies love the fact that people are enjoying the lands and facilities they manage, they cringe at the many problems that can result, such as trail heads overflowing with cars, illegal camping and improper disposal of human waste.
This year, we can only hope, the threat from COVID-19 will subside as vaccination rates increase. It will be interesting to watch if public land visitation eases as well. Here’s guessing that it won’t, at least not by much.
Who, having discovered the joys of getting outdoors and enjoying the lands that belong to all of us, wants to then go backward, retreating to a life involving more indoor pursuits?
We love our public lands, perhaps now more than ever. The trick for us, and for those challenged with managing those lands, is how to prevent our loving them to death.