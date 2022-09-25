Bureau of Land Management official says there haven’t been many conflicts since the agency earlier this year decided to allow the use of e-bikes on trails in the North Fruita Desert area.

“We’re excited about the decision and so far people seem pretty happy about it,” Greg Wolfgang, manager of the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office, said Thursday during a panel discussion on e-bike use on nonmotorized trails at the Public Land Foundation’s annual meeting in Grand Junction. The foundation is a nonprofit that includes many retired BLM employees.