Bureau of Land Management official says there haven’t been many conflicts since the agency earlier this year decided to allow the use of e-bikes on trails in the North Fruita Desert area.
“We’re excited about the decision and so far people seem pretty happy about it,” Greg Wolfgang, manager of the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office, said Thursday during a panel discussion on e-bike use on nonmotorized trails at the Public Land Foundation’s annual meeting in Grand Junction. The foundation is a nonprofit that includes many retired BLM employees.
In April, the BLM decided to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on current and planned trails in the North Fruita Desert Special Recreation Management Area. Class 1 bikes have a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph, and must be pedaled for the motor to engage.
Wolfgang said that in 2018 the BLM was looking at adding about 30 miles of trails at the North Fruita Desert location. A year later, David Bernhardt, then secretary of the Department of Interior, issued an order aimed at increasing the use of e-bikes on public lands, and a subsequent 2020 rule gave the BLM the ability to consider allowing e-bikes on nonmotorized trails where mountain bikes are allowed.
Wolfgang said the BLM saw an opportunity to consider the possible use of e-bikes in the North Fruita Desert area. He said one of the goals of the BLM is to provide a variety of recreation opportunities, and it is now in a place to be able to monitor how things go in the case of e-bikes, survey visitors, look for potential conflicts, and perhaps respond through means such as making more trails one-way-only or building more trails.
A few other areas in Colorado have been opened up for e-bike use on nonmotorized trails, including a trail system on BLM lands in the Rifle Arch area of the Grand Hogback north of Rifle. Jack Placchi, who is now retired but until recently was a travel and transportation specialist for the BLM Colorado state office, said during Thursday’s discussion that he thinks the areas where this is occurring in Colorado are among the first in the country where that is happening.
He said when the 2020 rule was announced, a lot of people thought it opened up everything to e-bikes.
“And so there was a period of education after that to make sure certain groups realized we had to go through a process,” he said.
Scott Winans, secretary of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, said at Thursday’s event, “That secretarial order in 2019 was like a grenade over the fence in terms of our trail network perception.”
He said most people thought the order meant e-bikes immediately were allowed on nonmotorized trails, and it’s been a never-ending education process since then both for e-bike enthusiasts and those who opposed to e-bike use on nonmotorized trails.
POLARIZED OPINIONS
Winans said opinions are fairly polarized, with people either for or against e-bike use on nonmotorized trails, and not a lot of middle ground. But he said education is helping bridge the divide. After a survey among COPMOBA’s membership revealed about a 50-50 split on the issue, the group’s board came out a few years ago in support of e-bike use on nonmotorized trails on a case-by-case basis but not everywhere.
Craig Grother, western Colorado regional director of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said of e-bikes, “We consider them motorized vehicles, it doesn’t matter what class it is, and we think they should be on motorized trails.”
He said he questions the ability of agencies to enforce a variety of uses of bikes on a variety of trails when compliance already is pretty meager.
Winans pointed to the importance of clear signage on trails. Wolfgang said the BLM tries to deal with issues on trails, ranging from compliance with seasonal closures to conflicts, through education, engineering and enforcement. Switching a trail to one-way-only can address the threat of bike collisions, and adding passing lanes can address issues raised by the ability of e-bikers to ride some sections more easily.
Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, manager of the BLM’s Canyon Country District, which includes the Moab and Monticello field offices, said people come from around the world to mountain bike around Moab and don’t want to share trails with e-bikers. She said the BLM also has heard from e-bikers who don’t want to share motorized trails with people who zoom by them in vehicles. And now there are electric motorcycles, she said.
“Do they fit in the e-bike crowd or are they part of the gas motorcycle crowd?” she wondered.
She said the BLM knows what is coming, and needs to undertake a planning effort to address things such as where e-bike use should be allowed, because without management by the agency, “it’s absolute chaos.”