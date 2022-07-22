A bipartisan bill giving a temporary lifeline to programs that help recover endangered and threatened fish in local rivers has cleared a U.S. Senate panel, putting it a step closer to becoming law following its passage in the House of Representatives earlier this year.
The Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act passed out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee by a voice vote Thursday, and heads next to the Senate floor.
It would continue to fund efforts to protect four threatened and endangered native fish species in the Upper Colorado and San Juan river basins, extending two programs for a year to give river basin communities time to develop a long-term management plan.
The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Its House sponsor is U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, with co-sponsors including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt. It was approved by the House in March by a by a 397-27 vote.
The programs study, monitor and stock imperiled fish, and manage habitat and river flows and combat invasive species to benefit them. The Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program was established in 1988 to help the humpback chub, bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow and razorback sucker. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently downlisted the humpback chub to threatened, after it previously was listed as endangered, and the agency also is considering downlisting the endangered razorback sucker to threatened status.
The Upper Colorado program is a partnership including local, state and federal agencies, water and power interests, and environmental groups, focusing on recovery of fish while accommodating water uses and development. Some of the program focuses on trying to maintain adequate river flows on the Colorado River from around the Palisade area to its confluence with the Gunnison River.
The San Juan River Basin program was established in 1992, focusing on recovery efforts on the San Juan sub-basin of the Upper Colorado River Basin.
The programs are currently set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023, but the bill would extend them for a year beyond that.
The bill also establishes a reporting deadline of this September for the Department of Interior to issue a report covering program accomplishments, funds spent, and projected future expenditures. That deadline passed last September, and program partners last year began seeking time for Interior to complete the report due to pandemic impacts.
Another element of the bill permits for the transfer of funds from the San Juan Basin program to the Upper Colorado Recovery program, while not changing the total cost of both programs.
Hickenlooper, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the bill “is a model for how communities, states, tribes, water users, and Congress can work together to protect our environment. Let’s get it done!”