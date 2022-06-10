The Bureau of Land Management employee who oversees two national conservation areas in the deserts and canyonlands of western Colorado is leaving that job for a new one in the decidedly moister environs of the northern California coast.
Collin Ewing, who has been manager of the BLM’s McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante national conservation areas for the past nine years, has been named manager of the agency’s Arcata Field Office in California.
The office oversees about 250,000 acres, including the King Range National Conservation Area, the Headwaters Forest Reserve, parts of the California Coastal National Monument, and seven wilderness areas.
Ewing said that while the timeline could change, it is looking like he’ll report to his new position at the end of July and probably finish his current one July 22.
He said his current job is the one he’s held the longest.
“It’s been great. I could have stayed and done it forever,” he said.
But he said he think it’s time to take on a new challenge and he’s excited to learn about a new ecosystem and new community. While he’s a Colorado native who said he never has lived outside the Mountain Time Zone, his wife, Amanda, is from the Gulf Coast. Ewing said the dry climate locally always has been an issue for her, and one of their children has just graduated from high school and the younger one is interested in seeing new things and is on board with the move.
“I don’t know what all to expect exactly, but I’m excited to learn,” Ewing said about his new job.
Ewing was born in Fort Collins and earned a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology from Colorado State University. Early in his career, he worked in rangeland management with the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico. He later was hired by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in western Colorado to work as a biologist on issues related to energy development before getting a job as environmental coordinator with the BLM office in Grand Junction and later taking on his current job.
Highlights of that job that he cited include:
n significant engagement with an advisory council that, due to the level of public involvement, resulted in a Dominguez-Escalante resource management plan that Ewing said he believes ended up having a lot of support;
n partnering with the Colorado Canyons Association on growing programs focused on getting kids outside, taking field trips and learning about public lands;
n working with Fruita as that city has built itself around the concept of public lands benefiting the community and bringing in tourists, and has helped the BLM in accomplishing its mission;
n implementing what at the time he took his current job was a newly adopted camping permit system for the Ruby-Horsethief stretch of the Colorado River;
n similarly working on solutions to address growing visitation in places like Rabbit Valley and along the Gunnison River, through means such as designating of campsites.
Ewing said while there remain a lot of things he would have loved to have accomplished in the job, it’s a job that’s never finished.
He’s now looking to the challenges of a new job. And while he’ll missing living in Fruita, he added, “I’m looking forward to buying a kayak and learning how to fish in the saltwater.”
But he said he’ll definitely be coming back to Colorado to hunt elk. And he said he appreciates having worked with a local community so passionate about public land issues and willing to engage with the BLM.
“I think whoever gets the job (he’s leaving), they’re going to step in and learn a lot and be really fortunate to work in this community,” Ewing said.