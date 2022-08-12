LEFT: Fossils are warehoused, studied and displayed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
BELOW: Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, shows juvenile dinosaur fossils seized by law enforcement. The new rules allow people to collect a reasonable amount of common invertebrate and plant fossils, such as trilobites and leaf impressions, on BLM land.
Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruit, lifts one of the larger fossil pieces at the museum. Below, other pieces in the collection.
Assorted fossil teeth housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Fossils housed at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita.
Photos by
/The Daily Sentinel
Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, shows juvenile dinosaur fossils seized by law enforcement.
Some professional paleontologists are welcoming new federal rules that they hope will better protect fossil resources on public lands, including locally, by detailing things such as when casual collecting is allowed and when permits are required.
The Interior Department earlier this month published a final rule to implement the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act, which was passed in 2009. The Interior Department rule applies to Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service lands, and varies in some cases between agencies.
According to a news release, the law requires the bureaus to curate paleontological resources at an approved repository using a consistent approach for preservation, storage and access to collected paleontological resources. It also prohibits the bureaus from releasing specific location information regarding fossil unless doing so would not create risk of fossil theft or vandalism.
The rule provides for an inventory and monitoring process through a new permitting mechanism, defines prohibited acts, establishes civil and criminal penalties for serious violations and includes reward provisions to better engage the public in fossil protection. It also includes forfeiture provisions to enable the return of stolen resources. Fossils illegally collected or obtained can be returned to a federal land manager without penalty if that is deemed appropriate by that land manager.
Under the law and rule, casual collection of common non-vertebrate fossils continues to be allowed without a permit on lands administered by the BLM. The agency encourages people to collect a reasonable amount of common invertebrate and plant fossils, such as trilobites and leaf impressions, Interior says.
Casual collecting is allowed in BLM national conservation areas except in the case of specific closures, such as ones imposed through a land use planning process.
Casual collecting is prohibited on National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Reclamation land, through Interior says Reclamation will establish some areas where such collecting will be allowed.
Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, said she belongs to the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, which was one of the original backers of the law and was excited to get it passed. Before that, she said, protection of paleontological resources fell under the Antiquities Act, but that law lacked enforcement of that protection.
With the new rule’s approval, “we’re happy to see everything finalized. This has been a long process that we’ve all been working very diligently on to get constructed and to promote so that we can protect our resources on federal lands.”
She said the museum works hand in hand with federal agencies to create awareness and stewardship regarding protection of fossil resources on federal lands. The museum is also a designated federal fossil repository.
“We take that responsibility very seriously,” she said.
In its rule, Interior says that the National Park Service alone has documented 861 incidents of fossil theft and vandalism within 24 of its units between 2005 and 2014. McHugh said vandalism and fossil poaching continues to be an ongoing problem in the Grand Junction area. She thinks the enforcement piece of the law and new rule are important, but so is the communication they help foster between the federal government and the public about protecting fossil resources. She said she thinks everyone is doing a better job these days getting the word out about where to collect and not to collect, and why it’s important for some fossils to be in museums.
Paleontologist Rob Gay, who previously worked for the Colorado Canyons Association and now works at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, said there have been some instances of abuse of fossil resources, including in the Grand Junction area.
But he added, “I think also Grand Junction is lucky in that a lot of people appreciate the fossil resources that are there and make up part of the shared experience of the Grand Valley.”
He thinks the new rule will enable federal agencies to engage in more effective public outreach about the scientific, cultural and recreational value of those resources.
He said he’s glad to see the new rule adopted, and looks forward to working under with agencies under its framework. He said paleontologists long have been fighting for such protections, and the permitting regulations really just codify a process paleontologists have been following for some time.
“I think it puts more weight behind the current practices,” he said.
According to Interior, it got 466 comment submissions, containing 1,611 separate comments, on the rule during a public comment period. Sixty percent of comments addressed casual collection and those comments overwhelmingly expressed that the four Interior agencies should let people collect common nonvertebrate fossils with as little interference as possible, Interior said in its final rule.
“Both amateur and professional paleontologists shared this sentiment. The final rule accommodates many suggestions offered by the public,” the rule says.