Some professional paleontologists are welcoming new federal rules that they hope will better protect fossil resources on public lands, including locally, by detailing things such as when casual collecting is allowed and when permits are required.

The Interior Department earlier this month published a final rule to implement the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act, which was passed in 2009. The Interior Department rule applies to Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service lands, and varies in some cases between agencies.