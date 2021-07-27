Recreationists on Blue Mesa Reservoir can expect to see impacts from falling water levels in coming months as releases are made to bolster the amount of water in Lake Powell.
As the water line drops at Blue Mesa, visitors should expect closures of boat ramps, marina slips and other related facilities throughout August, the National Park Service said in a recent news release. The agency manages the Curecanti National Recreation Area, which includes the reservoir, the state's largest body of water.
"The National Park Service intends to maintain recreation opportunities as long as possible, balanced with boater safety and consideration for adjusting our infrastructure. Docks will need to be moved, fuel lines disconnected, and floating restrooms ... removed," the agency said in its release.
The Bureau of Reclamation recently announced plans to draw down water levels at Blue Mesa, Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah/Wyoming border and Navajo Reservoir on the Colorado/New Mexico border to help out Lake Powell. The Bureau of Reclamation is seeking to keep Powell from falling so low it jeopardizes hydropower production at Powell and operational obligations to Arizona, California and Nevada. A 1922 interstate compact divvies up Colorado River water between Upper Basin states including Colorado and downstream states.
The water level at Lake Powell has just fallen to its lowest elevation since the reservoir began filling.
The water releases from the three upstream reservoirs are to occur as provided for under a 2019 drought response agreement for the Upper Colorado River Basin. Altogether, 181,000 acre-feet of water are to be released through December, including 125,000 acre-feet from Flaming Gorge, 36,000 from Blue Mesa and 20,000 from Navajo. The Blue Mesa releases are due to start next month.
Blue Mesa's water level already has been suffering due to the drought. Seasonal snowmelt-driven runoff into the reservoir is expected to be only about 45% of average for April through July, and the reservoir currently is just 44% full.
The releases for Powell are expected to drop Blue Mesa by eight feet, Flaming Gorge by four feet and Navajo by two feet, boosting Powell's level by three feet.
The Park Service said Blue Mesa's water level is projected to be 7,423 feet in elevation by the end of October, 96 feet lower than when the reservoir is full.
The Park Service says Blue Mesa "will remain open to shore-based recreation and hand launched watercraft as boat ramps are closed. Expect muddy and unstable shorelines. Do not drive near the mud line. Exercise extreme caution when attempting to approach the reservoir to hand launch watercraft or fish from shore."
The agency recommends monitoring its website at nps.gov/cure or Curecanti's Facebook page for the latest information.